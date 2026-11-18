MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Ask a Debt Expert: Live & Local” earns Bronze for community engagement, recognizing collaboration with local newsrooms to deliver free, personalized financial guidance

STAFFORD, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), a leading national nonprofit financial counseling organization, has won a Bronze Anthem Award for its innovative “Ask a Debt Expert: Live & Local” initiative, which partners with trusted local television newsrooms to connect consumers with free, confidential debt guidance.

The initiative was recognized in the Local Community Engagement category of the 2026 Anthem Awards, which celebrate purpose-driven work creating meaningful social impact.

Inspired by the traditional television news phone bank,“Ask a Debt Expert” reimagines the format for the digital age. Through live online chat events hosted in collaboration with local news stations, viewers can privately connect with MMI's certified financial counselors to ask questions about credit card debt, debt relief options, and other financial challenges.

MMI partnered with five television newsrooms in 2026:



WSB-TV Atlanta

WSOC-TV Charlotte

WFTV Orlando

CBS Philadelphia Arizona's Family The events generated nearly 2,000 live chats supported by approximately 300 hours of counselor time, demonstrating the demand for accessible, judgment-free financial guidance. “This award is a testament to what happens when trusted local journalism and nonprofit expertise come together to serve communities,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI.“We're incredibly grateful to our partner stations across Cox Media Group, CBS Television Stations, and Gray Media for embracing this idea and helping people take an important step toward financial well-being. Each participating newsroom brought its own commitment to consumer advocacy, and together we've created a model we're excited to expand in 2027.” Unlike traditional financial news segments that offer general advice,“Ask a Debt Expert” gives consumers the opportunity to engage directly with professionals who can address their individual circumstances. The private digital format also helps reduce the stigma that often prevents people from discussing financial difficulties or seeking assistance. The success of“Ask a Debt Expert: Live & Local” reflects the shared commitment of the participating newsrooms to providing meaningful public service beyond traditional consumer reporting. Each station helped connect its audience with MMI's certified financial counselors, giving viewers a confidential, accessible way to seek guidance on financial challenges. MMI extends its appreciation to the journalists, producers, and digital teams at all five stations who helped bring these events to their communities. Expanding the Initiative in 2027 Building on the success of its first year, MMI is planning additional“Ask a Debt Expert” events in 2027, working with new and returning media partners to bring personalized financial guidance to more communities nationwide. The organization is also exploring opportunities to extend the model beyond local television news, bringing the same interactive, confidential counseling experience to other trusted media platforms and audiences. “Our goal is simple: make it easier for people to ask for help before today's financial challenges become a crisis,” Nitzsche added.“We believe this model has enormous potential, not just as a public service, but as a new way for journalism and nonprofit organizations to work together to create measurable community impact.” The Anthem Awards, presented by the Webby Awards, recognize individuals, organizations and initiatives driving positive change worldwide. The 2026 competition attracted more than 2,500 submissions from 43 countries. To learn more about the award-winning initiative, visit moneymanagement.org/newsroom/ask-a-debt-expert. About MMI For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI's award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org. About the Anthem Awards Launched in 2021 by the Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards recognize impactful brands, nonprofits and individuals setting the standard for social good worldwide. Learn more at AnthemAwards.com. Media Contacts: Thomas Nitzsche

Vice President of Public Relations

404.490.2227

... Jackie Callaway

Media Relations Manager

813.610.8241

... CONTACT: Thomas Nitzsche Money Management International 404.490.2227... Jackie Callaway Money Management International 813.610.8241...

