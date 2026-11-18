(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06800 per Equity share. The distribution is payable December 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as of November 30, 2026.
Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on November 30, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.06800 per share based on the VWAP of $8.16 payable on December 10, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $12.16 per share inclusive of this distribution.
The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.
| Bank of Montreal
BCE Inc.
CIBC
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Enbridge Inc.
| Great West Lifeco Inc.
Loblaw Companies Limited
National Bank of Canada
Ovintiv Inc.
Power Corporation of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Sun Life Financial Inc.
| TELUS Corporation
The Bank of Nova Scotia
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Thomson Reuters Corporation
TMX Group Inc.
TransAlta Corporation
TC Energy Corporation
| Distribution Details
|
| Equity Share (DS)
| $0.06800
| Record Date:
| November 30, 2026
| Payable Date:
| December 10, 2026
|
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
| dividendselect15.com
| ...
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