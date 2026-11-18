MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energage recognizes Descope with a Top Workplaces Industry award for Technology and eight Culture Excellence awards, based on a 96% overall Workplace Experience Score

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope, a developer-friendly customer and agentic identity platform, today announced it has won nine 2026 Top Workplaces awards from Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 19-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

Descope received a Top Workplaces Industry award for Technology. Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector and mark them as an employer of choice for people seeking jobs in that industry.

Descope also won eight Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards, which recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture:



Leadership: Leaders inspire confidence in employees and in the direction of the company, and understand the customer needs that front-line employees hear every day.

Purpose & Values: The company's mission and values are part of its culture, and teams work effectively to put them into practice.

Innovation: Innovation is part of the culture, with new ideas coming from employees across the company.

Professional Development: The company helps employees develop their careers and grow professionally.

Work-Life Flexibility: Employees have options in how and where they work, and managers care about their concerns.

Employee Well-Being: Employee health and wellness are central to the workplace culture.

Compensation & Benefits: Employees receive material rewards along with appreciation for their work. Employee Appreciation: The company shows gratitude for employees' efforts, and employees are motivated to give their best at work.



Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Descope received an overall Workplace Experience Score of 96%, 11 points above Energage benchmarks. The score averages employee responses across all core statements in the survey. Details about how Descope builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

“These awards come from anonymous feedback from our own team, which makes them mean more to me than most recognition we receive,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope.“Since we started Descope, we have tried to give people ownership early and be open with them about where the company is headed. Thank you to everyone at Descope who took the survey and who makes this a place people want to work.”

“I've always believed that a company's DNA starts at the top,” said Yodan Rotholz, Head of People and Talent at Descope.“At Descope, we have eight founders who are accessible, authentic, and present, and nobody is sitting in a golden tower disconnected from everyone else. That said, we're not perfect and don't pretend to be. There's room to add more structure as we grow. Processes can be built, but the connection, trust, and care we have for our people are much harder to build, and our job is to keep them.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Descope is hiring. Open roles are listed at descope.com/careers.

About Descope

Descope is a developer-friendly customer and agentic identity platform. Organizations use our visual workflows, SDKs, APIs, and MCP server to easily create and customize identity journeys for their customers, partners, and AI agents. Thousands of organizations use Descope to streamline customer and agent onboarding, prevent account takeover, and securely adopt AI agents and MCP servers with built-in identity controls. Learn more at .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Christine Penwell

Offleash for Descope

...