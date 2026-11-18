(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2026.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.05 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.54.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
| Distribution Details
|
| Class A Share (XTD)
| $0.05000
| Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)
| $0.05833
| Record Date:
| November 30, 2026
| Payable Date:
| December 10, 2026
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
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