MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZeroFox Intelligence expects threat actors to move faster, evade detection, and automate more attacks as law enforcement pressure drives cybercriminal activity underground

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox, the solution to discover, validate, and disrupt threats, today released its 2027 Threat Forecast Report. This annual assessment of the cyber threat landscape outlines key predictions from the ZeroFox Intelligence team and includes recommended actions organizations can take to strengthen cybersecurity defenses.

“Our intelligence underscores that attackers are placing greater emphasis on manipulating behavior, environments, and outcomes rather than simply breaching systems,” said Robeson Jennings, SVP, Global Services and Intelligence at ZeroFox.“AI has aided these efforts, giving threat actors new ways to influence the behavior of both people and autonomous systems. At the same time, cybercriminals are changing the way they operate in their own environments, seeking to maintain greater security and control over how they collaborate, coordinate, and conduct activity, which will make intelligence collection more difficult for defenders.”

The Threat Forecast Report includes an in-depth assessment of six key external threat trends. Highlights of those ZeroFox Intelligence predictions and analysis include:



Generative Artificial Intelligence – Attacks targeting enterprise AI tools, agents, and the credentials they hold will likely grow faster than attacks using AI to build conventional malware. In 2026, ZeroFox observed AI agents handling reconnaissance, exploitation, and malware rebuilding with limited human direction, and expects this activity to accelerate. ZeroFox also anticipates a publicly attributed campaign in which AI-orchestrated tooling compromises dozens of organizations in a short period. As automation increases, it will very likely shorten the time between vulnerability disclosure and mass exploitation to hours.

Geopolitical and Cyber Convergence – Geopolitical developments will continue to influence the cyber threat landscape as the United States shifts regional security responsibilities to allies in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with regional powers testing U.S. security commitments and influencing threat actor motivations, capabilities, and targeting. Threat actors will likely target companies involved in advanced technology production, particularly semiconductors and AI systems, as competition with China continues. This competition is also expected to drive increased cyber espionage targeting classified defense and technology projects.

Deep and Dark Web (DDW) Landscape – The DDW will almost certainly remain the commercial center of cybercrime, despite continued law enforcement pressure pushing activity toward private, invitation-only channels. ZeroFox expects that law enforcement will very likely seize or compromise at least one more major cybercrime forum or marketplace. There is also a roughly even chance that law enforcement will publicly identify or arrest additional members of the ShinyHunters or Scattered LAPSUS$ Hunters ecosystem. Unverified or exaggerated leak claims are also expected to become routine, forcing victims and researchers to validate data before acting.

Ransomware and Digital Extortion (R&DE) – R&DE activity will very likely continue to rise following 2026's record-breaking year. ZeroFox expects at least 2,000 incidents in Q1, with total claimed victims likely exceeding 2026 levels as the number of active ransomware groups increases. Extortion without encryption, involving stolen SaaS data, compromised identities, and third-party integrations, will very likely account for a larger share of high-impact incidents.

Social Engineering – Attackers will very likely place greater emphasis on stealing or fabricating identities to gain legitimate access to organizations. These efforts will target help desks and password-reset workflows, OAuth tokens and authenticated sessions, alongside prompt injection attacks against enterprise AI assistants. Impersonation of executives, recruiters, and brand accounts will also become harder to detect as AI-generated profiles grow more convincing, enabling fraud and unauthorized access. Initial Access Brokers – ZeroFox observed a decline in publicly advertised network access listings, from 620 in Q1 2025 to 370 in Q1 2026, which reflects a structural change following law enforcement disruptions rather than a reduction in ransomware activity. Public listings are expected to remain below 2025 levels, while the share of premium enterprise access sold privately will likely increase. This shift is expected to divide the market between low-cost credentials and high-priced enterprise access sold through trusted relationships. In response, ZeroFox anticipates R&DE groups will bring access operations in-house or form exclusive broker partnerships.

ZeroFox Intelligence is derived from a variety of sources, including – but not limited to – curated open-source accesses, vetted social media, proprietary data sources, and direct access to threat actors and groups through covert communication channels.

The complete ZeroFox 2027 Threat Forecast Report is available for download here. On December 1, join the team behind the research as they walk through these findings live.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox is the trusted solution for defending organizations against daily cyber threats that erode revenue, damage reputation, and frustrate security and risk teams. With over a decade of SaaS expertise, ZeroFox unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand and Domain Protection, Attack Surface Intelligence, Executive Protection, and Physical Security Intelligence in one platform. Our continuous cycle - Discover, Validate, Disrupt - empowers organizations to identify exposures, prioritize risks, and stop attacks before they cause harm. Thousands of customers worldwide, including leaders in finance, media, retail, healthcare, and government, rely on ZeroFox to deliver timely, actionable intelligence that reduces risk, accelerates response, and defend your world. To learn more about ZeroFox, visit . Stay up to date on the latest ZeroFox Intelligence research here.

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