MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Higher Bankruptcy Threshold Limits Could Help Some Businesses, EiDLexit Notes

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EiDLexit, which advises business owners struggling with EIDL repayment, cautions owners impacted by weather events and natural disasters to understand the full terms of disaster loans before signing on the bottom line. The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced it has made available disaster loans for businesses in designated areas affected by flooding, severe storms and drought.

Additionally, the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act was signed into law on November 10, expanding access to bankruptcy reorganization. The two developments address different needs: one provides working capital for disaster recovery, and the other offers broader eligibility to reorganize existing debt. EiDLexit encourages business owners carrying COVID EIDL, SBA 7(a) or other debt to understand the fine print before deciding how to move forward.

“Disaster assistance can help a business recover, but owners already carrying debt need to look beyond the immediate cash infusion,” said E.J. Simonsen, co-founder and executive vice president of EiDLexit.“Before accepting another loan, an owner needs to understand what it adds to their monthly obligations and whether the business can support those payments if recovery takes longer than expected.”

EiDLexit helps struggling business owners facing business closure and EIDL loan default ethically navigate a path forward that works best for their individual circumstances, minimizing personal liability, to the extent possible. To date, the company has advised more than 13,000 business owners nationwide, helping to address more than $215 million in EIDL debt.

What disaster assistance covers

SBA business physical disaster loans help repair or replace damaged property, while Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) provide eligible businesses with working capital to meet financial obligations they cannot meet because of a declared disaster. Physical damage is not required for EIDL assistance. The two loan types generally share a $2 million combined limit, subject to applicable exceptions.

For non-COVID disaster loans, EIDL proceeds may cover eligible scheduled fixed-debt payments, but they cannot refinance pre-disaster debt, or pay federally owned loans, including existing COVID EIDLs. Collateral is generally required for new disaster EIDLs over $50,000. Companies should confirm permitted uses and review each agreement before accepting funding.

Expanded bankruptcy eligibility

The new Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment law more than doubles the qualifying debt limit for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 from $3,424,000 to $7.5 million. It also replaces separate Chapter 13 secured and unsecured debt ceilings with a requirement that eligible individuals with regular income must have combined qualifying debts of less than $2.75 million. The changes apply to cases commenced on or after November 10, 2026.

EiDLexit encourages business owners to reassess their repayment capacity, recovery prospects, and other obligations with qualified financial and legal advisers, and approach the SBA with accurate records and a clear explanation of their situation.

“The higher debt limit may give more small business owners the chance to reorganize and keep operating, but it does not mean bankruptcy is the right choice for everyone,” said Simonsen.“Businesses above the previous threshold should consult with a bankruptcy attorney before deciding how to move forward.”

For help in understanding existing COVID EIDL obligations and potential next steps, business owners can book a free, no-obligation consultation with EiDLexit at eidlexit.com.

About EiDLexit

EiDLexit helps business owners navigate challenges involving COVID EIDL debt and evaluate potential paths forward. Its work includes helping owners understand existing obligations and plan for the next phase of their business. To learn more, visit: .

Media Contact:

Ruth Mattson

EiDLexit

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