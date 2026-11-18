MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution allows financial institutions to model strategic initiatives, compare scenarios, and plan with confidence

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology today announced the launch of Strategic Financial Planning, a solution that empowers financial institutions to evaluate the long-term financial impact of strategic initiatives. The solution extends financial planning beyond annual budgeting and short-term forecasting, giving institutions a way to develop and evaluate strategic plans over a three- to 10-year horizon.

With Strategic Financial Planning, institutions can analyze the impact of potential strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, branch expansions or consolidations, new product launches, or staffing and operational changes, all layered onto baseline projections.

Strata designed Strategic Financial Planning to enhance the financial planning framework for institutions that already rely on annual budgeting and monthly or quarterly short-term forecasting. By connecting short-term financial planning with longer-term strategic analysis, institutions can gain a more comprehensive view of how today's decisions will shape financial performance in the years ahead.

Strategic Financial Planning enables institutions to build multi-year projections and evaluate scenarios side by side. Finance teams can adjust assumptions, model alternative strategies and compare potential outcomes without rebuilding complex models each time conditions change. This reduces reliance on spreadsheet-based processes and creates a more consistent approach to long-term planning.

Reporting capabilities translate the scenario analysis into clear, easy-to-understand outputs. Finance teams can use these reports to respond to leadership and board requests, while executives and boards can use the outputs to readily evaluate potential financial implications of strategic decisions.

“Our goal is to help financial institutions answer one of the most important and complex questions they face: Where do they want to be in the future, and what decisions will help them get there?'” said John Martino, CEO of Strata Decision Technology.“We're committed to giving our customers the tools and insight they need to plan for the future with confidence.”

Learn more about Strategic Financial Planning.

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides an innovative, cloud-based platform of software, data, and service solutions that help organizations acquire insights, accelerate decisions, and enhance performance. More than 2,300 organizations across healthcare, financial institutions, and higher education rely on Strata's StrataJazz® and Axiom® solutions for enterprise performance management. Within financial institutions, the Axiom platform helps banks and credit unions improve financial planning, reporting, and profitability management.

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Media contact:

Stephanie Fergione, Inkhouse

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