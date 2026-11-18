MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New intelligence now makes it possible to identify valuable AI traffic while reducing AI abuse

Key highlights:



Spur's AI Data Feed helps security and fraud teams identify AI services accessing their systems, including activity beyond published IP ranges.

The feed is updated daily and covers approximately 150,000 IP addresses and growing every day. AI Data Feed supports investigations and access policies that preserve valuable AI traffic while mitigating the risk of abusive agentic AI.



LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Intelligence today announced its AI Data Feed to help organizations identify AI services, investigate suspicious activity, and make smarter security and access decisions. Covering approximately 150,000 IP addresses across a growing number of operators, the feed gives security and fraud teams information about the services accessing their systems, including validated AI services operating outside their published IP ranges. Teams can use that intelligence to investigate suspicious activity and set access policies that preserve useful AI traffic while reducing abuse.

AI crawlers and agents access content, interact with applications and perform tasks through infrastructure that can obscure their origins. Some use shared IP addresses or residential proxies, making automated activity harder to distinguish from that of ordinary users. Published IP lists and self-declared identities can leave security teams without sufficient information to distinguish useful AI services from unwanted scraping, account abuse, and other suspicious activity.

Spur's AI Data Feed addresses this visibility gap by providing infrastructure-level intelligence into both declared AI services and observed activity associated with validated AI operators. Updated daily and delivered in bulk, the feed combines operator attribution and service classifications with observations of AI activity beyond published IP ranges, including on shared and anonymization infrastructure. This intelligence helps security and fraud teams identify the services behind incoming traffic and distinguish crawlers that collect content from agents that take actions within applications.

“Knowing which AI service is behind a connection can change how a security team handles it,” said Alastair Parr, CTO and COO at Spur.“An organization may want a crawler to index public content while restricting automated access to account or payment workflows. We give teams more information about the operator and infrastructure so they can make those decisions through the controls they already use.”

Teams can use the data to investigate suspicious account creation, login attempts and transactions, correlating AI operator information with residential proxy, VPN and other anonymization signals. Publishers and e-commerce businesses can use it to set content access policies that preserve beneficial AI traffic while restricting unwanted scraping. Identifying AI traffic also helps organizations understand its effect on website analytics and engagement measurements.

The Spur AI Data Feed is available now. For more information, visit spur.us.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Spur's AI Data Feed?

Spur's AI Data Feed provides infrastructure-level intelligence that helps organizations identify AI services accessing their websites and applications. Delivered in bulk and updated daily, it includes operator attribution and service classifications across approximately 150,000 IP addresses across a growing number of operators.

How does Spur identify AI traffic beyond published IP ranges?

Spur's AI Data Feed combines information about declared AI services with observations of activity associated with validated AI operators. This includes activity beyond operators' published IP ranges and on shared or anonymization infrastructure, helping teams identify services that published IP lists alone may miss.

How can businesses use Spur's AI Data Feed to preserve useful AI traffic and reduce abuse?

Security and fraud teams can use Spur's AI Data Feed to distinguish content crawlers from agents that take actions within applications, investigate suspicious account creation, login attempts and transactions, and inform access policies. The intelligence helps organizations allow beneficial AI activity while restricting unwanted scraping or automated access to sensitive workflows through their existing security controls.

About Spur Intelligence

Spur delivers the highest-fidelity IP intelligence available to detect anonymized, proxied, or otherwise obscured internet traffic, empowering you to stop fraud, fake users, and threats. Designed by expert security researchers and engineers, Spur elevated VPN attribution, bot detection, and residential proxy tracking to protect the most mission-critical government and commercial systems in the world.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

...