MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Syndigo Model Context Protocol (MCP) server capabilities enable commerce teams to take a product from creation to retail-ready by asking Microsoft Copilot to do the work

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndigo today announced expanded Syndigo MCP capabilities to help brands and retailers get products to market more efficiently and effectively through a connection to Microsoft Copilot or other AI assistants. The release moves beyond read-only access: teams can create, update, and, enrich products in Syndigo PX Cloud, PIM, MDM and Syndication through a conversation with an AI assistant.









The Syndigo MCP connects to Microsoft Foundry and works with any AI assistant that supports MCP, an open standard. Syndigo will be at Microsoft Ignite in San Francisco, where CEO Simon Angove is speaking today.

“Shoppers are starting to hand buying decisions to AI agents, and those agents can only choose products they understand. That raises the stakes on every launch: the product data has to be complete and accurate on day one, at every retailer,” said Angove.“Bringing the work of the product launch into the AI assistants our customers already use is part of what I call Frontier Commerce: brands and retailers running on AI, from managing the product data they trust, to the agents that act on it, to the places where shoppers decide what to buy. The brands that get there first will be the ones whose products get chosen.”

Launching a product today means moving among product systems, spreadsheets, and retailer portals with distinct content requirements. One miss can delay a listing or leave a product invisible on the shelf.

With the Syndigo MCP connector Microsoft Foundry, companies can integrate Syndigo data with Microsoft Copilot. As a result, a person can describe what they need in plain language and Copilot does the work in Syndigo PX Cloud, PIM, MDM and Syndication . Teams work directly with live product data, validate retailer readiness, and make governed updates to Syndigo solutions through a conversational experience. It can create the product record, fill in attributes and marketing copy, check the product against about 4,000 retailer-specific requirements, fix what's missing, and show where the product stands with each retailer. The AI assistant shows every proposed change next to the current data and nothing is saved until a human approves it.

Hermann Pais, CTO for Partnerships Development at Microsoft, said,“People want to do more of their everyday work in Microsoft Copilot. With the Syndigo MCP, brand and commerce teams can prepare products for retail without leaving Copilot, on data hosted securely in Microsoft Azure.”

The announcement builds on Syndigo's multi-year strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft to develop AI-powered commerce solutions integrating Microsoft Foundry, Agent 365, Microsoft Azure and other services and bring them to market through Microsoft's global sales organization.

Availability and resources

The Syndigo MCP is available to Syndigo product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM) and syndication customers, with new capabilities released often. It works with Microsoft Copilot and other AI assistants that support the open standard. The Syndigo MCP acts as the signed-in user, with that person's existing Syndigo login and permissions. Agents see only what that user is allowed to see, each customer's data stays separate. Customers can contact their Syndigo account team to get started.

Learn more at or watch Syndigo CEO Simon Angove speak at Microsoft Ignite on November 18, 2026 in San Francisco during the“Partner Keynote: Ignite Frontier Transformation.”

About Syndigo

Syndigo gets great products chosen. Every choice in commerce, whether by a shopper, a search engine, a marketplace, or an AI assistant, is made on product data. Our product experience and data management software makes that data complete and trusted and moves it across the industry's largest two-sided commerce network of 15,000+ brands and 3,500+ retailers. Companies like AutoZone, Colgate-Palmolive, Dole International, Unilever, and Walgreens trust Syndigo to get their products chosen. Learn more at .

Media contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at