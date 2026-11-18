MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran leader to unite strategy, insights, and channel capabilities as Highwire scales its integrated offerings

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a strategic marketing and communications agency, today announced that Erin Ledbetter has joined as Managing Director, Strategy, Insights & Channels.

In this newly created role, Ledbetter will work closely with client relationship leaders, sector leaders, and account teams to bring strategy, insights, and channels into one system that shares intelligence and accountability. The role advances Highwire's mission to build the most formidable operating model in modern marketing and communications.

Ledbetter brings nearly 20 years of experience building and scaling multidisciplinary teams at large global and mid-sized agencies with expertise spanning brand and content strategy, social media, generative search, crisis management, and earned storytelling. Before joining Highwire, she led integrated strategy and channel teams at Golin Ketchum, where she spearheaded the development and adoption of Ketchum's strategic planning process and built AI tools that moved communications teams from insight to action faster.

"Highwire has built real depth across strategy, insights, social, paid, integrated marketing, and influencer," said Carol Carrubba, President, Highwire. "Now, Erin will help connect those specialties around the most pressing client issues. Her leadership and builder mindset will help us bring more of Highwire to more of our clients."

Highwire is establishing Insights & Analytics and Strategy as distinct disciplines to give each greater operational focus and scale. Insights clarify the opportunity, strategy shapes the approach, channels bring the strategy to life, and project management enables strong delivery. The result closes the distance between what organizations know about themselves and what the market believes about them, and creates impact that moves an audience to action.

As part of this evolution, Alex Christian has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Head of Insights & Analytics, reporting directly to Erin Ledbetter. Bob Gohn has also been elevated to Executive Vice President, Marketing Client Partner.

"I learned early that in an environment brands can't control, measurable business impact requires precise delivery and a message the audience wants to engage with. Navigating fragmented attention and a constantly changing media landscape is possible with the right approach,” said Ledbetter.“Highwire's expertise across these disciplines will allow us to turn innovation into market momentum for our clients, with senior judgment close to the work and one coherent strategy running through every audience and every channel. We believe the right story changes minds and moves markets, and I'm here to help make that happen.”

About Highwire

Highwire is a strategic marketing and communications agency at the intersection of innovation and industry. With more than 250 professionals across seven sector practices (B2B Technology, Cybersecurity, Health, Financial Services, Professional Services, Energy, and Impact), Highwire helps market-shaping organizations navigate complexity, build credibility, and drive measurable growth. Backed by senior talent, an AI-forward technology stack, and hard-earned industry judgment, Highwire connects reputation, demand, and media strategy to catalyze influence at the speed the market demands. Learn more at teamhighwire.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Marisha Chinsky Highwire...