MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research finds AI adoption outpacing organizational readiness, with 64% of county and municipal officials reporting no formal AI initiatives in their governments

MANHATTAN, Kan., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicPlus ®, a public sector SaaS leader, today released The State of AI in Local Governance report, revealing that local officials are embracing AI faster than their governments are establishing policies, trainings, and support needed to guide its use. The survey was conducted by CivicPulse, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization, in partnership with CivicPlus and with support from MGT Impact Solutions. The findings are based on a representative survey of 1,408 local officials fielded between March 24 and May 31, 2026.

Findings underscore the significance of local agencies being proactive now in AI use and guidance as they prepare for increased AI usage from both residents and staff. The report reveals that more than half of county and municipal officials surveyed are using AI at least a few times a month, even without formal guidance or action from their local government. In fact, 64% say their government has taken none of the actions listed in the survey, including a government-wide policy or training program, dedicated AI staff, a committee or task force, or a budget line. Meanwhile, 63% of county and municipal officials want clear guidance on safe, responsible, and compliant AI use.

Other key findings in The State of AI in Local Governance report include:



Officials see AI more as an opportunity than a threat: 55% see AI as an opportunity for their field, compared with 24% who see it as a threat.

Data privacy is the top barrier to AI use: 56% of officials cite data privacy or security as a concern limiting their organization's use of AI. Lack of training or support and lack of clear guidance follow at 45% each, while 14% cite community backlash.

Regular AI use rises sharply among larger communities: 67% of officials serving communities of more than 50,000 residents use AI at least a few times a month, compared with 31% in communities of fewer than 10,000. Communications and meeting preparation are where AI is most valued: 60% of officials rate AI somewhat or very useful for drafting and improving public communications. Meeting preparation follows at 54%, and researching policy or program options at 49%.

“AI is already part of everyday work in the public sector, and in most cases, staff started using it before their organization set any direction for it,” said CivicPlus Vice President of Market Research Brenden Elwood.“Leaders need clear guidance, training tailored to their role, and budgets that treat AI as a routine part of operations. Leaders who act now can close the distance between what staff are doing and the direction they need.”

“Whether a local official uses AI depends a great deal on the size of the community they serve,” said Founder and Managing Director of CivicPulse Nathan Lee.“Officials in large communities are more than twice as likely to use AI regularly as those in small ones, and they're far more likely to report that their organization has acted on it. Until now, local leaders have mostly relied on anecdotes to know where they stand. This survey gives them nationally representative data on how their peers are approaching AI.”

The report also includes results by community size, detailed tables for each official group, and officials' own examples of where AI has helped most, serving as a foundational tool to track and support how AI usage is evolving across local governments. This release serves as part of a research series, following CivicPlus' most recent Resident Satisfaction and Trust report issued in October. Future reports will focus on resident experience and perspectives around AI and legislative actions shaping this new frontier of local governance.

The State of AI in Local Governance report is available now.

Report Methodology

The CivicPulse 2026 State of AI in Local Governance Survey was fielded from March 24 to May 31, 2026. County and municipal officials were drawn randomly from a comprehensive list of top elected officials, appointed executives, and civil service leaders serving counties, municipalities, and townships across the United States. School board officials were drawn randomly from a national list of K-12 school board members. Participants were recruited by email with a link to an online survey.

The survey received 1,408 responses, including 1,083 from county and municipal officials and 325 from school board officials. Percentages are unweighted. Responses reflect individual officials' views, not official organizational positions.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus® as their trusted partner for impact-led government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 950 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 13,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

About CivicPulse

CivicPulse is a non-partisan, non-profit research organization seeking to promote more effective governance in the United States through improved access to reliable data, benchmarking, and research. We accomplish this by bridging the gap between top-tier academic research in politics, governance, and public administration and the needs of elected officials, civil servants, and community stakeholders.

About MGT

MGT is a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local government, and education (SLED) clients. Our specialized solutions solve the most critical issues that live at the top of our clients' leadership agenda. Our advisory and technology domains are foundational elements in our approach to helping state, local, and education agencies innovate, transform, and manage efficiently. We partner to help clients strengthen their foundations, implement systematic changes, and build resilience for the future. MGT is committed to impacting communities for good. For more information, visit us at mgt.us.

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