CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esker Infrastructure Corp. ("Esker" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESKR) (OTCQB: ESKRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity ("Canaccord Genuity" or the "Agent"), as sole manager and sole bookrunner, in connection with a best efforts, fully marketed private placement of up to 80,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.09 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agent an option, exercisable in whole or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing date, to sell up to an additional 25% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (to a maximum of 20,000,000 Units) at the Issue Price (the "Option Units"), for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Agent's Option"). If the Agent's Option is exercised in full, total gross proceeds of the Offering will be increased to $5,000,000, resulting in the issuance of 100,000,000 Units. All references herein to the“Offering” shall be deemed to include any exercise of the Agent's Option and all references herein to“Units” shall be deemed to include the Option Units.

"Having Canaccord Genuity lead the Offering brings institutional reach to our shareholder base at the stage where the project's technical, commercial and financing work comes together. Our focus is on execution and on milestones our shareholders can measure." said Ryan C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Esker.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for project development, including progressing technical and engineering work, securing land and advancing commercial arrangements, the repayment of indebtedness and other outstanding liabilities, including amounts owing to certain insiders of the Company, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Offering Details

The Offering will be conducted in all provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, in the United States on a private placement basis to accredited investors and/or qualified institutional buyers pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act (as defined below), and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as agreed by the Company and the Agent on a private placement or equivalent basis.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 17, 2026, or such other date as the Company and the Agent may agree, and is subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, such as the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and the entering into of an agency agreement between the Company and the Agent. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Agent will receive a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering and such number of broker warrants equal to 7% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, each exercisable to acquire one Unit at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months following the closing date, in each case reduced to 3.5% in respect of subscriptions by purchasers on a president's list designated by the Company and nil for insiders of the Company. The Agent will also receive a corporate finance fee of $100,000, payable through the issuance of 2,000,000 Units at the Issue Price.

Concurrently with the Offering, the Company proposes to settle up to $3,000,000 of bona fide indebtedness owed to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of units at a deemed price of $0.05 per unit, each having the same terms as a Unit (the "Debt Settlement"), subject to TSXV acceptance. Any creditor that is a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Company will receive Common Shares only, without Warrants. All securities issued under the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Debt Settlement does not form part of the Offering and no commission or other compensation will be payable to the Agent in respect thereof. The Company will issue a further news release once the final amount of indebtedness to be settled has been determined.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may participate in the Offering and the Debt Settlement. Any such participation would be a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the securities issued to, and the consideration paid by, insiders is not expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Offering and the Debt Settlement are not expected to result in the creation of any new Control Person (as defined in the policies of the TSXV).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or in compliance with an exemption therefrom.

About Esker Infrastructure Corp.

Esker Infrastructure Corp. is a Calgary-based project developer that originates, structures and finances long-term, low-carbon energy infrastructure using proven, commercialized third-party technologies on a technology-independent basis. Its flagship project is a sustainable aviation fuel project in northern British Columbia being developed as a majority Indigenous-owned partnership with Tano T'enneh Enterprises of the Lheidli T'enneh Nation. Esker trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ESKR and on the OTCQB under the symbol ESKRF. For more information, visit eskercorp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer

Esker Infrastructure Corp.

... | (403) 348-2972

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the size, terms and timing of the Offering, the exercise of the Agent's Option, the expected closing date, the receipt of regulatory approvals including TSXV acceptance, the anticipated use of proceeds, the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount of indebtedness to be settled, the entering into of definitive debt settlement agreements and the receipt of TSXV acceptance therefor, insider participation, and the advancement of the Company's flagship project, including commercial design. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including that the Offering will be completed on the terms and timeline anticipated, that the Company will enter into definitive debt settlement agreements with creditors on the terms anticipated, that required approvals will be obtained, and that the Company will be able to execute its development plans. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, the availability of financing, regulatory approvals, the ability of the Company to reach agreement with creditors in respect of the Debt Settlement, project development and permitting risks, and the other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at There can be no assurance that the Offering or the Debt Settlement will be completed as proposed or at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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