Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gardening Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gardening equipment market was valued at US$107.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$165.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Market growth is being supported by rising participation in home gardening, increased investment in landscaping and outdoor living spaces, technological innovation, and growing demand for sustainable gardening solutions.

Gardening Equipment Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Gardening equipment remains essential across residential, commercial, and government applications, supporting planting, cultivation, irrigation, landscaping, and ongoing property maintenance. Demand has increased as consumers devote more time and resources to home gardens, urban farming, outdoor recreation, and homegrown produce. Awareness of gardening's physical and mental wellness benefits is also encouraging broader participation across age groups.

Residential landscaping continues to generate significant demand for lawnmowers, hand tools, trimmers, edgers, and water management equipment. Homeowners are increasingly treating gardens and yards as extensions of their living environments, driving purchases of equipment that improves functionality, appearance, and maintenance efficiency. Commercial property managers and government agencies are also investing in durable equipment for parks, public spaces, institutional grounds, and large-scale landscapes.

Technology and Sustainable Product Innovation

Technological advancements are reshaping the global gardening equipment market. Automated watering systems, soil moisture sensors, robotic lawnmowers, connected devices, and app-controlled equipment enable precise resource management and more efficient garden maintenance. These technologies help optimize irrigation, monitor plant conditions, reduce labor requirements, and improve operating performance.

Ergonomic design is another major area of product development. Manufacturers are introducing lightweight materials, adjustable components, improved grips, and equipment designed to reduce fatigue and physical strain. These features are particularly relevant to older consumers, professional landscapers, and users with mobility limitations.

Sustainability is also influencing product development and purchasing decisions. Demand is rising for water-efficient irrigation systems, composting products, natural pest management tools, battery-powered equipment, and products manufactured from recycled or responsibly sourced materials. Equipment that supports organic gardening, water conservation, lower emissions, and efficient resource use is expected to gain further market traction.

E-Commerce and Changing Consumer Preferences

Online retail is expanding access to gardening equipment, replacement parts, accessories, and specialized products. Digital platforms allow consumers and professional buyers to compare specifications, prices, reviews, and brands before purchasing. This shift is helping established manufacturers and specialist suppliers reach broader audiences while increasing competition across product categories.

Millennials and younger consumers represent an important growth audience due to their interest in urban gardening, sustainable lifestyles, organic food, and technology-enabled products. Continued urbanization is also creating demand for compact, multifunctional, and space-efficient equipment suitable for balconies, patios, rooftop gardens, and smaller residential properties.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Lawnmowers: The segment is forecast to reach US$63.7 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Water Management Equipment: The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. gardening equipment market was valued at US$29.4 billion in 2025. China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.9%, reaching US$35 billion by 2032.

The report analyzes gardening equipment market value across lawnmowers, water management equipment, hand tools, trimmers and edgers, and other product categories. End-use coverage includes residential and commercial/government applications.

Geographic analysis covers the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Strategic Value of the Gardening Equipment Market Report



Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Assessment of major product segments, end-use markets, geographic regions, and country-level opportunities.

Evaluation of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies, competitive conditions, and future trends.

Actionable intelligence designed to support investment planning, product development, market entry, and revenue growth strategies.

Company profiles and analysis of businesses participating in the global competitive landscape. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert conversations, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify the market's strategic direction, the forces influencing demand, and the developments most likely to affect future business decisions. The research also examines company-level activity and regional competitive structures. Where analytically relevant, market share is assessed across major geographies rather than relying exclusively on a single global figure.

Companies Featured in the Report



American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

AriensCo

BayWa AG

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Castorama

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars Group

Husqvarna AB

KUBOTA Corporation

MTD

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robomow Friendly House The Toro Company

With continued innovation in smart gardening technology, ergonomic equipment, battery-powered machinery, and sustainable landscaping solutions, the global gardening equipment market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2032. Manufacturers that align product development with convenience, resource efficiency, durability, and evolving consumer expectations are expected to benefit from emerging opportunities across residential and professional markets.

Key Attributes

