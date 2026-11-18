MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The content hub solution gives security teams alerts, hunting queries and workbooks for privileged activity

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security platform that continuously controls what AI agents, humans and machines can do and for how long, today announced the Delinea Platform Sentinel Solution. Available as a Microsoft Sentinel solution in the Microsoft Marketplace and installable from the Microsoft Sentinel content hub, it brings privileged access activity into Sentinel, so security operations center (SOC) teams can detect misuse sooner and investigate in one place.

Cyber criminals use AI to find weaknesses and move through environments faster than security teams can respond. The privileged activity that signals trouble, such as bulk secrets access, a burst of failed sign-ins or a quietly elevated role, is recorded in the Delinea Platform. When a board or auditor asked what happened and why it was allowed, the answer required a manual log request and a lengthy investigation. The Delinea Platform Sentinel Solution surfaces those events in Sentinel as alerts with Delinea context attached, so analysts can trace each one to the identity behind it.

“When attackers log in with valid credentials, irregular privileged activity is what gives them away,” said Jason Mitchell, EVP, Product & Technology at Delinea.“The Delinea Platform Sentinel Solution brings deep identity usage visibility to Microsoft Sentinel, so your analysts can see what an identity did and take action faster without switching consoles.”

The solution collects Delinea Platform audit events, including secret access, authentication, session activity and configuration changes. Customers choose the audit levels, risk levels and event types that flow into their Sentinel workspace. A published, maintained solution replaces the connector security teams would otherwise build.

“Analysts lose valuable time when they leave an alert to hunt for context,” said Jesse Kopavi, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft.“This solution brings the Delinea Platform's identity and risk data from AI agents, humans and machines into Microsoft Sentinel, so analysts spend less time gathering context and more time on response.”

The package includes:



Baseline-driven analytic rules for bulk secrets access, access above an account's own baseline, failed-authentication spikes, new-user access to sensitive secrets, privilege escalation and configuration changes

Hunting queries that show who touched which secrets, what changed, what ran off-hours and what has never been seen before Workbooks that take an analyst from a Sentinel incident to the activity behind it



The Delinea Platform Sentinel Solution is available now in the Microsoft Marketplace and the Microsoft Sentinel Content Hub. Learn more:

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security platform that continuously controls what AI agents, humans and machines can do, and for how long. It extends privileged access management from the point of access to the moment of action, using just-in-time authorization to reduce standing privilege across on-premise, multi-cloud and short-lived infrastructure. The platform provides visibility across every identity type, understands the risk each one carries, and preserves context to make access decisions auditable and defensible. Over 9,000 organizations, including two-thirds of the Fortune 100, rely on Delinea. Learn more at

CONTACT: Media Contact Justin Ordman Corporate Communications Director...