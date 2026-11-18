MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With SNF improper payment rates at 11.8% and federal reviews increasingly AI-driven, PReP Audits uses AI to assemble complete, cited responses that clinicians review and approve before submission

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profility, a provider of AI-powered solutions for post-acute care, today announced the launch of PReP Audit, an AI-powered audit response solution that helps skilled nursing facility (SNF) operators, contract therapy providers, and reimbursement consultants answer Additional Documentation Requests (ADRs) and other payer audits with complete, well-supported responses, protecting earned revenue and returning staff time to patient care.

Audit requests can arrive with little warning, requiring facilities to pull together extensive clinical and billing records, often spanning several years. Depending on the request, administrators, nursing teams, therapists, reimbursement specialists, and consultants may all need to contribute documentation within tight response windows. The process can pull experienced staff away from daily responsibilities, distract from patient care, and put significant reimbursement at risk.

Scrutiny of skilled nursing claims is rising. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported an 11.8% improper payment rate for skilled nursing facility services in fiscal 2025, about $4.3 billion, well above the 6.55% rate for Medicare overall, with insufficient documentation among the leading causes. Oversight is also intensifying. CMS is piloting AI and machine learning to flag suspicious claims before payment, including in Medicaid.

“Audits have become a contest of AI against paperwork. Payers and their auditors use AI to choose which claims to review, while most providers still answer by hand,” said Ohad Barzilay, CEO of Profility.“Providers deserve AI on their side. PReP Audits finds the evidence, builds the case, and keeps clinicians in control. It extends our AI suite from securing authorizations while care is delivered to defending claims long after it's been delivered.”

PReP Audits automates much of the audit response process. Users upload an audit letter, and the platform reads the request, connects to the facility's EMR and billing systems, retrieves the specific records requested for the exact dates under review, and flags missing documentation. It then drafts a medical necessity response letter with citations to applicable regulations and supporting clinical evidence. A licensed clinician from the facility reviews and approves the completed response before submission, keeping clinical oversight and accountability with the provider. PReP Audits then submits the response and tracks every request against its deadline.

“Profility marks a meaningful evolution in how we work, moving us from manual, paper-based processes to technology-supported ones,” said Gemma Magyawi, MDS consultant and Clinical Coach at Continuing Life, a Profility customer.“What I value most is the time it gives back to our clinicians. Rather than manually tracking ADRs and compiling information, they can focus on assessing residents, collaborating with teammates, and providing compassionate care. Although clinical judgment still has the final say, the time saved with this technology is invaluable.”

The solution supports responses to audits across the post-acute reimbursement landscape, including Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) requests, Targeted Probe and Educate (TPE) reviews, Recovery Audit Contractor (RAC) reviews, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid audits, and other payer documentation requests. It supports SNF operators responding to audits of Medicare Part A claims, as well as contract therapy providers responding to audits of their Part B services or supporting their SNF partners' audits.

PReP Audits is built on the same AI engine as PReP Authorize, Profility's managed care solution. Launched in December 2025, it has been adopted by more than 80% of existing customers within its first year. With Medicare Advantage now covering more than half of Medicare beneficiaries, authorizations at admission and concurrent reviews during the stay have become daily, deadline-driven work: exactly what AI does best.

With PReP Audits, Profility continues to expand its AI-powered solutions for post-acute care providers, addressing complex administrative processes that directly affect reimbursement, staffing demands, and financial performance.

PReP Audits is available now to skilled nursing operators, contract therapy providers, and reimbursement consultants. Existing Profility customers can add it to their current platform. See how PReP Audits works on your own audits.

About Profility

Profility provides AI-powered solutions that streamline care transitions, improve care coordination, and enhance operations across post-acute care. Its platform helps providers make faster admissions decisions, improve patient outcomes, strengthen financial performance, and optimize reimbursement through responsible, clinician-supported AI. For more information, visit profility.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Gallagher

RAYNZ

...