MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Waste Assay System Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

This market research report examines the global Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, projected to reach USD 267.21 million in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 10.53% to USD 485.29 million by 2032. It evaluates growth drivers, regulatory priorities, technology developments, regional dynamics, and operational requirements across nuclear power, fuel-cycle, research, medical, defense, and decommissioning activities.

Market Overview

Nuclear waste assay systems support the characterization, classification, accounting, and safe handling of radioactive materials. These systems measure radionuclide content, activity, and material attributes under demanding regulatory and radiation-protection requirements. Purchasing decisions increasingly prioritize measurement integrity, compatibility with diverse waste forms, automation, traceability, and integration with facility information systems.

Regulatory and Decommissioning Trends

Stricter expectations for radioactive-material characterization, long-term recordkeeping, worker protection, and disposal acceptance are reshaping demand. Decommissioning projects introduce heterogeneous waste streams, incomplete legacy records, constrained work areas, and pressure to classify materials for reuse, recycling, treatment, or disposal.



Non-destructive assay and representative sampling

Remote operation in high-radiation environments

Disciplined calibration and uncertainty documentation Flexible analysis of drums, containers, equipment, and bulk materials

These insights support risk mitigation by enabling operators and investors to assess compliance pressures, procurement priorities, and decommissioning-related opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Artificial intelligence is improving spectrum classification, anomaly detection, matrix-condition compensation, and the review of uncertain measurements. Additional applications include robotic handling, image-assisted package inspection, predictive maintenance, and automated quality controls.

Adoption depends on validated training data, explainable outputs, cybersecurity safeguards, human oversight, and clear separation between decision-support tools and approved measurement methods. The technology assessment enables decision-makers to evaluate where AI can create operational advantages without compromising regulatory acceptance.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Operational compliance, defense-related inventories, decommissioning, and established waste-management infrastructure.

Europe: Mature nuclear operations, extensive decommissioning, cross-border coordination, and stringent traceability requirements.

Asia-Pacific: Large reactor fleets, fuel-cycle activities, research programs, and demand for scalable, high-throughput systems.

Latin America: Research, medical, industrial, and smaller nuclear programs requiring adaptable systems and technical capacity. Middle East and Africa: Expanding nuclear and radiological capabilities, with priorities including affordability, maintainability, standardization, and workforce development.

International and Country-Level Priorities

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO markets reflect differing requirements for technical self-reliance, harmonized safety standards, resilient supply chains, protected data, and institutional capability.

Major country profiles cover Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Their needs range from high-throughput automation and domestic manufacturing capability to legacy-waste characterization, remediation, remote measurement, and environmental stewardship. These comparisons provide a practical foundation for market-entry planning and partnership selection.

Procurement and Implementation Priorities



Define waste-stream inventories, uncertainty requirements, and regulatory acceptance criteria.

Assess detector performance, matrix correction, package flexibility, and remote-operation capabilities.

Confirm calibration management, cybersecurity, audit trails, and data-system interoperability.

Require documented validation, operator training, serviceability, and spare-parts planning.

Introduce AI through controlled pilots, independent testing, and human approval. Coordinate with regulators, laboratories, waste operators, and emergency-planning organizations.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 267.21 million in 2026 to USD 485.29 million by 2032.

Decommissioning, regulatory scrutiny, and complex waste inventories are accelerating demand.

Automation and AI offer measurable benefits when supported by validation and accountable oversight.

Regional opportunities vary significantly according to nuclear infrastructure, regulation, and workforce maturity. Validated, interoperable, secure, and maintainable systems remain central to successful assay programs.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Alpha Spectrometry

7.2.1. Passivated Implanted Planar Silicon

7.2.2. Silicon Surface Barrier Detectors

7.3. Gamma Spectroscopy

7.3.1. H P G E Detectors

7.3.2. Na I Tl Detectors

7.4. Mass Spectrometry

7.4.1. I C P M S

7.4.2. T I M S

7.5. Neutron Detection

7.5.1. Active Neutron Analysis

7.5.2. Passive Neutron Counting

8. Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, by Waste Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. High Level Waste

8.2.1. Liquid Waste

8.2.2. Vitrified Waste

8.3. Intermediate Level Waste

8.3.1. Contaminated Equipment

8.3.2. Solidified Waste

8.4. Low Level Waste

8.4.1. Short Lived Decay

8.4.2. Very Short Lived Decay

8.5. Transuranic Waste

8.5.1. Americium Bearing Waste

8.5.2. Plutonium Bearing Waste

9. Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, by Installation

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offsite

9.3. Onsite

10. Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, by Portability

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Fixed

10.3. Portable

11. Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Decommissioning

11.3. Environmental Monitoring

11.4. Regulatory Compliance

11.5. Waste Characterization

12. Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Government Agencies

12.3. Nuclear Power Plants

12.4. Research Institutions

12.5. Waste Management Companies

13. Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. North America

13.4. Latin America

13.5. Europe

13.6. Middle East

13.7. Africa

14. Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. ASEAN

14.3. GCC

14.4. European Union

14.5. BRICS

14.6. G7

14.7. NATO

15. Nuclear Waste Assay System Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United States

15.3. Canada

15.4. Mexico

15.5. Brazil

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Germany

15.8. France

15.9. Russia

15.10. Italy

15.11. Spain

15.12. China

15.13. India

15.14. Japan

15.15. Australia

15.16. South Korea

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. AMETEK, Inc.

17.2. ANTECH Inc.

17.3. Babcock International Group plc

17.4. Berthold Technologies

17.5. Canberra Industries

17.6. Chase Environmental Group, Inc.

17.7. CURIE Environmental Services

17.8. Cyclife

17.9. ELSE Nuclear

17.10. Fortive Corporation

17.11. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

17.12. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

17.13. Healvita Nuclear

17.14. Kromek Group plc

17.15. Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

17.16. Mirion Technologies, Inc.

17.17. NUVIATech Instruments

17.18. Orano SA

17.19. PerkinElmer, Inc.

17.20. Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.

17.21. S.E. International, Inc.

17.22. Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

17.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

17.24. VF Nuclear

18. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [23]

LIST OF TABLES [340]



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