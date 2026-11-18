MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panasonic introduces the LUMIX SHX1 full-frame, 6K box-style cinema camera with ARRI LogC3 and Blackmagic RAW plus an XLR audio handle and a handgrip control

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce Panasonic's latest cinema-oriented camera: the compact, full-frame LUMIX SHX1, offering multiple features for individual video creators looking to step up their video capture. Key Panasonic SHX1 features include a cage-friendly box-style form, Open Gate, 12G-SDI output, preinstalled ARRI LogC3, and Blackmagic Design RAW recording to USB SSDs. Accompanying the SHX1 release are the new XHU1 XLR Handle Unit with XLR audio input and GRP1 Control Grip with a zoom rocker and familiar LUMIX camera control functions.

In a nod to the popularity of some common video capture workflows, Panasonic has outfitted the LUMIX SHX1 with ARRI ALEXA Mini-, Blackmagic Design PYXIS-, and vertical capture-compatible features. Widely trusted and used in many cine-style workflows, the ARRI LogC3 color gamut is now built into the LUMIX SHX1, along with Panasonic's V-Log gamut, making it easier to match the look of different cameras used in the same shoot. Blackmagic RAW has proven to be a popular recording format, providing high-quality video imagery with significantly smaller file sizes, reducing your capture and storage requirements. The LUMIX SHX1's ability to record Blackmagic RAW to an external SSD drive also lets you access Blackmagic Design's color science, again, handy for using mixed cameras in one production. Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded via the LUMIX SHX1's CFexpress Type B card slot or an external SSD.

Built around a partially stacked 24.1MP CMOS sensor, the LUMIX SHX1 Cine Camera supports Open Gate recording at rates up to 6K30p and 5.1K30p 4:20 10-bit, 3.8K48p 4:22 10-bit, and Blackmagic RAW 6K 24p. Open Gate capture supports multiple aspect ratios while minimizing or eliminating image cropping in post. The 35mm full-frame sensor is also compatible with two anamorphic formats, one of which provides several social-media friendly crops. The versatile 1.5x vertical squeeze (with your lens offset 90 ̊) offers 1:1, 16:9, and vertical 9:16 aspect ratios. The 2x horizontal squeeze provides a 4:3 master or a slightly cropped 1.43:1 ratio with a 48 x 36mm frame that is equivalent to a larger than medium format field of view.

Ideal for solo creator and small-crew video capture, the LUMIX SHX1 incorporates advanced electronic, active, and cropless mode image stabilization plus multiple autofocus functions. This compact camera also features dual-native ISOs and a 15-stop dynamic range in boost mode, an OLPF (optical low-pass filter) to minimize moiré and color shifts, and efficient heat dissipation.

To capture top-notch audio along with your video, Panasonic is releasing the LUMIX AU-XHU1 XLR Handle. This separately available top handle has two XLR audio inputs, enabling four-channel audio when used with the camera's 3.5mm microphone input. The XHU1 is modular, with the XLR unit supporting 32-bit float and 96kHz/24-bit audio and the top handle offering a REC button, shoe mount, and threaded accessory mounts.

Current LUMIX-series users will appreciate the new AU-GRP1 Control Grip for the SHX1 camera. Designed to provide mirrorless camera-style control, this ARRI-rosette handgrip features joystick and function button control, three buttons for instant white balance, ISO, and iris control, and a zoom rocker compatible with power zoom and crop zoom for smooth, low-speed zooming. The AU-GRP1 also provides LANC control via a wired connection for shoulder rig and tripod use.

Panasonic LUMIX SHX1 Full-Frame Box Cine Camera YouTube First Look Video:

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Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at