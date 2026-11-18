MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-hour online course led by PharSafer Director Graeme Ladds offers 3 CPD hours on AI basics, adverse event detection, drug discovery and repurposing, ethical considerations and the regulatory landscape

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Pharmacovigilance (May 17, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“AI in Pharmacovigilance”, a three-hour online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on May 17, 2027. The course gives a comprehensive introduction to the impact of artificial intelligence on drug safety and monitoring. Participants will come away understanding the AI solutions available for pharmacovigilance practice.

Key Event Facts



Course: AI in Pharmacovigilance

Date: May 17, 2027

Time: 09:00-12:30 (GMT+1)

Format: Live online, three hours

CPD: 3 hours Speaker: Graeme Ladds, Director, PharSafer

What the Course Covers

The session opens with an introduction to the basics of AI. It then examines how AI is being applied to adverse event detection and reporting, and its role in drug discovery and drug repurposing. Participants explore the ethical considerations and regulatory landscape surrounding AI in pharmacovigilance. The course closes with future trends and innovations.

Why You Should Attend



Build a working understanding of AI fundamentals as they apply to drug safety

See how AI supports adverse event detection and reporting

Understand AI's role in drug discovery and drug repurposing

Review the ethical considerations and regulatory landscape for AI in pharmacovigilance Learn about future trends from a speaker with over 30 years in pharmacovigilance, while earning 3 CPD hours

Who Should Attend



Pharmacovigilance specialists

Drug safety officers

Regulatory affairs professionals

Clinical research associates

Medical affairs personnel Data scientists working in healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Featured Speaker

Graeme Ladds, Director, PharSafer. He has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He began in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals and went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals. He founded PharSafer Associates Ltd, a consultancy and specialist contract research organisation, and has been involved in medical device monitoring since 1994.

The course takes place on May 17, 2027. Drug safety and pharmacovigilance professionals exploring AI can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

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