MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration helps reduce hiring fraud, service desk attacks and password reset abuse by verifying identity before provisioning is approved

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos, a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has joined the SailPoint Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) ecosystem and integrated the 1Kosmos platform with SailPoint Human Fabric. Together, 1Kosmos and SailPoint enable organizations to secure workforce onboarding with high-assurance identity verification before access is granted to enterprise applications, data and systems.









Enterprises rely on SailPoint Identity Security to manage who has access to which resources across the organization. When new workforce identities are created through remote hiring, contractor onboarding, partner access or distributed workforce programs, organizations need verifiable assurance that the person being provisioned is who they claim to be.

The 1Kosmos integration with SailPoint Human Fabric provides document-based identity proofing, biometric verification and liveness detection to the joiner process, enabling organizations to verify identity before downstream access decisions are made. This collaboration enables customers to reduce their exposure to hiring fraud, synthetic identities and service desk attacks used to gain a foothold inside the enterprise or take over legitimate accounts.

“Identity governance has traditionally focused on whether the right person has the right access, but organizations first need confidence that the person is real and verified,” said Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer at 1Kosmos.“By integrating 1Kosmos identity verification with SailPoint Identity Security, enterprises can bring verified identity into the joiner process and make stronger access decisions before accounts are provisioned.”

How it Works

The integration allows SailPoint customers to initiate identity verification when a new identity is created and use the verification outcome to inform provisioning, governance workflows, certifications or manual review. This gives security, IAM and governance teams a more trusted foundation for access decisions while preserving a streamlined experience for new employees, contractors and other workforce users.

For users, the process is simple. When identity verification is required, individuals receive a secure link and complete the 1Kosmos verification flow. Organizations can configure the experience to match their identity assurance requirements, including document verification, biometric matching, liveness detection and optional matching of identity attributes against information already held in SailPoint. Verification typically completes in under two minutes.

For organizations, the integration eliminates the need to rely on HR data, administrative approvals, service desk judgment or manual review to verify identity status as part of the identity governance process. This helps reduce operational burden, improve auditability and strengthen controls across onboarding, account recovery, password reset and access provisioning workflows.

Availability

The 1Kosmos integration with SailPoint Human Fabric is available immediately in the SailPoint Compass Community: .

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

617-877-7480

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