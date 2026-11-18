MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AGVs for Nuclear Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The AGVs for Nuclear Market research report provides strategic analysis of automated guided vehicle adoption across nuclear power, research, fuel-cycle, defense, and decommissioning environments. The market is projected to reach USD 988.95 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.88% to USD 1.76 billion by 2032, driven by workforce constraints, aging infrastructure, new-build activity, and efforts to reduce personnel exposure.

Market Scope and Operating Requirements

Automated guided vehicles support the controlled movement of materials, tools, waste containers, and equipment in facilities shaped by radiation, contamination risks, restricted access, and demanding continuity requirements. Nuclear applications require capabilities beyond conventional industrial transport, including:



Fail-safe operation and redundant stopping functions

Remote supervision, traceability, and secure access control

Radiation tolerance and compatibility with decontamination procedures

Cybersecurity, auditable records, and validated recovery modes Integration with regulated safety and security workflows

The market assessment enables decision-makers to compare operational priorities with deployment requirements, supporting informed investment planning and risk mitigation.

Transformative Shifts in Nuclear Material Handling

Nuclear logistics is moving from manually intensive transport toward sensor-enabled, remotely supervised workflows. Operators increasingly seek automation for repetitive or hazardous tasks while maintaining clear human authority and dependable fallback procedures.

Interoperability is becoming a central purchasing consideration. AGVs must work alongside cranes, elevators, containment systems, warehouse platforms, radiation-monitoring networks, and emergency procedures. Modular platforms, standardized interfaces, simulation tools, and digital maintenance records can reduce integration complexity and facilitate lifecycle upgrades.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Capabilities

Artificial intelligence is expanding AGV functionality through route optimization, fleet coordination, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and recognition of changing operating conditions. In nuclear settings, AI is most effective as a decision-support layer rather than a replacement for deterministic safety controls.



Condition monitoring can identify battery degradation, wheel wear, and component anomalies.

Computer vision can detect route obstructions and changing facility conditions.

Predictive analytics can reduce unplanned interventions and improve fleet availability. Secure data governance and explainable models can strengthen regulatory confidence.

These insights help technology providers refine product roadmaps and identify opportunities for differentiated, safety-focused solutions.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Modernization, decommissioning, defense facilities, and legacy-system integration support demand for rugged, well-documented platforms.

Europe: Stringent oversight emphasizes worker protection, lifecycle documentation, environmental compliance, and interoperability.

Asia-Pacific: Expanding reactor operations, fuel-cycle activity, and advanced manufacturing create opportunities for scalable automation.

Latin America: Adoption favors adaptable systems suited to varied facility scales, technical resources, and budgets.

Middle East: Developing nuclear capabilities elevate the importance of secure logistics, workforce qualification, and vendor support. Africa: Research, medical, industrial, and emerging nuclear applications favor modularity, maintainability, and training.

Country and economic-group analysis spanning ASEAN, BRICS, the EU, G7, GCC, and NATO highlights differences in regulatory maturity, domestic manufacturing, cybersecurity expectations, technology transfer, and infrastructure resilience. This perspective supports market-entry strategies aligned with local procurement and operating conditions.

Deployment Priorities

Successful adoption begins with task-level hazard analysis and narrowly defined missions where automation can reduce exposure, improve consistency, or preserve operations during restricted access. Pilot programs should replicate actual routes, payloads, communication limitations, contamination controls, and emergency recovery scenarios.



Specify functional safety, radiation tolerance, cybersecurity, and software assurance requirements.

Evaluate charging systems, spare parts, technician training, and long-term maintenance.

Establish governance for human oversight, AI use, configuration control, and incident learning. Assess total lifecycle practicality before progressing from pilots to fleet deployment.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 988.95 million in 2026 to USD 1.76 billion by 2032.

Exposure reduction, decommissioning, workforce constraints, and modernization are major growth drivers.

Safety validation, cybersecurity, interoperability, and maintainability remain decisive adoption criteria.

AI creates value through decision support, predictive maintenance, and fleet optimization when paired with deterministic controls. Regional opportunities vary significantly according to regulation, infrastructure maturity, local support, and nuclear program priorities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by AGV Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Unit Load AGV

7.3. Pallet Truck AGV

7.4. Forklift AGV

7.5. Tugger and Tow AGV

7.6. Heavy Load AGV

7.7. Customized Radiation-Hardened AGV

7.8. Rail-Guided Vehicle

8. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by Load Capacity

8.1. Introduction

8.2. One To Five Ton

8.3. Over Five Ton

8.4. Up To One Ton

9. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Forklift Trucks

9.3. Heavy Load Carriers

9.4. Pallet Trucks

9.5. Tuggers

10. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by Navigation Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Inertial Guidance

10.3. Laser Guidance

10.4. Magnetic Tape Guidance

10.5. Vision Guidance

11. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by Propulsion Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Battery Electric

11.3. Diesel

11.4. Fuel Cell

12. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Inspection And Surveillance

12.3. Maintenance And Repair

12.4. Material Handling

13. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by End User

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Decommissioning Services

13.3. Nuclear Power Plants

13.4. Research Facilities

14. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by Region

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Asia-Pacific

14.3. North America

14.4. Latin America

14.5. Europe

14.6. Middle East

14.7. Africa

15. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by Group

15.1. Introduction

15.2. ASEAN

15.3. GCC

15.4. European Union

15.5. BRICS

15.6. G7

15.7. NATO

16. AGVs for Nuclear Market, by Country

16.1. Introduction

16.2. United States

16.3. Canada

16.4. Mexico

16.5. Brazil

16.6. United Kingdom

16.7. Germany

16.8. France

16.9. Russia

16.10. Italy

16.11. Spain

16.12. China

16.13. India

16.14. Japan

16.15. Australia

16.16. South Korea

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18. Company Profiles

18.1. ABB Ltd.

18.2. BAE Systems plc

18.3. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

18.4. General Dynamics Corporation

18.5. Honeywell International Inc.

18.6. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

18.7. JBT Corporation

18.8. KION Group AG

18.9. KUKA AG

18.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation

18.11. Murata Machinery, Ltd.

18.12. Northrop Grumman Corporation

18.13. Oceaneering International, Inc.

18.14. Rolls-Royce plc

18.15. Safran SA

18.16. Thales SA

18.17. Toyota Industries Corporation

19. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [25]

LIST OF TABLES [311]

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