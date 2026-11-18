EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale opened a new location in NE Edmonton today – located at 285 Ebbers Blvd NW.

The new warehouse is a relocation of the 50th Street location - located at 13650 50 St NW - which served its members for almost 35 years. This warehouse relocation has created over 80 new jobs, and has given an opportunity for residents to benefit from the convenience and savings provided by a Costco membership.

“With the relocation of our 50th Street location, we can continue to serve all of our members in NE Edmonton and the surrounding area, and bring new consumers and businesses to uncover the benefits of a Costco membership,” said Gino Dorico, Senior Vice-President and Country Manager, Costco Wholesale Canada.“We are very proud to share this new, larger location with our valued existing and new members in the local community.”

The new over 160,000-square-foot location, situated on a 21.4-acre lot, features wide aisles and an extensive selection of food offerings. It also includes a large variety of specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, fresh meat, an expansive produce area, a rotisserie chicken section, a hearing aid centre and optical centre, tire centre bays, a large food court, a new Costco Canada Liquor store, and a gas station with 24 pumps. The warehouse is well-equipped to handle the volume with 1,000 shopping carts and over 1,000 parking spots.

Like all other Costco Wholesale warehouses, the new NE Edmonton location offers more than 3,200 high-quality items at unbeatable value. The company provides a wide range of products and services for members' personal use and helps small and medium-size businesses save on both supplies and items for resale.

Some of the promotions being offered at the new Edmonton warehouse during opening week include $400 off a Samsung 98-in. 4K TV, $300 off a MSI Codex Z2 gaming desktop, $30 off a Nutribullet blender, $6 off per pack of whole boneless pork loin and a number of other items exclusive to this warehouse opening.

Costco Wholesale is open to members only. The annual fee is $65 for a Gold Star Membership and $130 for an Executive Membership. All Costco Wholesale memberships include a FREE household card, and are valid at Costco locations around the world.

At an annual fee of $130 per year, Costco also offers an enhanced Executive Membership that includes a 2% reward (up to $1,250 annually) on all qualifying Costco purchases and a FREE household card (must be 16+). Those who choose the Executive Membership option receive exclusive merchandise offers, as well as special incentives on Travel Insurance, Payment Processing, Portable and Self-storage, and more.

Costco cardholders – which currently number over 18 million in Canada – can also make purchases at Costco.ca, where they will find thousands of additional items not available in warehouses. Costco.ca also offers same-day delivery of grocery items.

Follow Costco on Facebook (@CostcoCanada) and Instagram (@costco_canada) to keep up to date on favourite Costco finds, events, news and grand opening updates.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale currently operates 946 warehouses worldwide and 116 warehouses across Canada. This NE Edmonton location is the first of 4 new warehouse openings this week across Canada. NE Edmonton, Alberta - November 18th, Lloydminster, Alberta - November 19th, East Windsor, Ontario - November 20th, Wasaga Beach, Ontario - November 21st. The first Costco Wholesale location in Canada opened in Burnaby, BC in October 1985.

Costco Wholesale employs over 50,000 people in Canada. Its Canadian head office is located at 415 West Hunt Club Road in Ottawa.

Revenues from corporate sales for the fiscal year ending August 30, 2026, were of $297.3 billion (US) (COST – NASDAQ).