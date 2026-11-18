MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly 3 in 4 adults with a recent health concern have experienced difficulty with care decisions as consumers also reported delayed care, worsening symptoms and higher-than-expected costs

Cincinnati, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long before a patient arrives at a doctor's office, urgent care center or emergency department, they are making decisions about whether they need care, how quickly to seek it and where to go.

A new report, "Before Care Begins: Insights on Consumer Decision-Making and Care Navigation," conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Conduit Health Partners, found that nearly three in four U.S. adults (74%) who had a health concern in the past year say they experienced at least one listed difficulty deciding whether they needed care or which setting was appropriate. That uncertainty also extends to where consumers have sought care, with 22% of U.S. adults reporting having gone to urgent care and 19% to an emergency department because they were unsure whether another setting was appropriate.

The consequences extend beyond where consumers received care. Two in three U.S. adults, 66%, have experienced at least one listed consequence of being unsure whether or where to seek care. This includes one in five (21%) who say their symptoms worsened before they received care, 15% who say they missed work, school, caregiving or other responsibilities, and 13% who say their care cost more than expected.

For health systems, the findings point to a gap in the patient journey before care begins and an opportunity to provide trusted clinical guidance earlier, helping consumers understand their options and navigate to an appropriate level of care.

The findings also indicate strong consumer interest in clinical guidance during this decision-making period. Seventy-eight percent of U.S. adults say they would be likely to use a 24-hour registered nurse guidance service, available at no cost, if they were unsure whether or where to seek care, rising to 88% among those with children in the household.

At the same time, the sources consumers trust for healthcare guidance vary significantly by generation. A doctor's office or on-call doctor are considered a trusted resource by 81% of Baby Boomers (ages 62-80) but just 39% of Gen Z (ages 18-29). Meanwhile, Gen Z are more likely than Baby Boomers to consider online search or symptom checkers (40% vs. 19%), AI chatbots (29% vs. 6%) and social media (26% vs. 1%) as trusted resources.

“Consumers have more digital tools available for health information, but information alone does not always answer the most important question: What should I do next?” said Cheryl Dalton-Norman, president of Conduit Health Partners. "By the time a patient reaches a health system, decisions about whether, when and where to seek care may already have been made. The opportunity for health systems is to provide trusted clinical guidance earlier, while consumers are still determining what to do next."

Other notable findings from the report include:



Among U.S. adults who had a health concern in the past year, 22% needed medical guidance outside normal office hours and did not know where to turn, and the same share delayed care because they were unsure what to do. Uncertainty may also have affected consumers' relationships with their usual health systems. Among U.S. adults, 14% say they have felt less confident in their usual health system's ability to help them navigate care, while 12% have received care outside their usual system.

The full report examines consumer decision-making before care, the consequences consumers report when uncertainty exists and the sources of healthcare guidance they trust.

Conduit Health Partners works with health systems to extend access to clinical guidance through nurse-first triage. Its model combines direct access to registered nurses, evidence-based clinical protocols and integration with health system workflows to help consumers determine an appropriate next step when questions about care arise.

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Conduit Health Partners from October 1-4, 2026, among 2,003 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data are accurate to within ±2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. The credible interval is wider among subsets of the surveyed population.

For more information, visit conduithp.com

###

About Conduit Health Partners

Conduit Health Partners is a nurse-led health care solutions company specializing in patient transfer coordination and URAC-accredited Health Contact Center with nurse-first triage. With deep clinical and operational experience, Conduit partners with health systems to solve critical challenges such as provider burnout, administrative burden for clinical teams and network leakage. Supported by more than 150 registered nurses, Conduit Health Partners has delivered scalable, cost-effective solutions since 2017, improving patient experience, care coordination and operational efficiency across over 400 facilities in all 50 states. Learn more at .

Contact Info



Amanda Tsang

...

+1 909-226-0038