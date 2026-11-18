MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration enables AWS customers to stop malicious and suspicious domains before connections are established, without deploying additional infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, a leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, today announced Infoblox Threat DefenseTM for Amazon Route 53 Resolver DNS Firewall, enabling AWS customers to activate predictive DNS-based threat protection directly within Amazon Route 53 DNS Firewall. Powered by Infoblox threat intelligence and real-time detection algorithms, the integration helps organizations block malicious and suspicious domains before cloud workloads establish connections, reducing the risk of breaches. It requires no additional infrastructure, DNS traffic rerouting or changes to existing AWS architectures.

AI-driven attacks are accelerating how quickly new threats emerge, making it harder for traditional security tools to identify them before they reach their targets. By applying predictive threat intelligence at the DNS layer, Infoblox helps organizations stop threats earlier, detecting and blocking malicious domains an average of 68.4 days before traditional security solutions or malware activation.

“AI has fundamentally changed the economics of cybercrime, making reactive security increasingly difficult to sustain,” said Scott Harrell, president and CEO of Infoblox.“Our strategy is to bring preemptive security to the platforms our customers already trust and use every day. By extending Infoblox threat intelligence into Amazon Route 53 DNS Firewall, we're making it easier for organizations to stop threats earlier without adding complexity to their cloud environments.”

The launch builds on Infoblox's collaboration with AWS, following the recent introduction of Infoblox AWS Marketplace Managed Rules for AWS Network Firewall. Together, the offerings extend Infoblox threat intelligence across multiple AWS-native security controls, giving customers more opportunities to stop threats without adding infrastructure or operational complexity.

Infoblox Threat Defense for Amazon Route 53 Resolver DNS Firewall enables organizations to:



Block malicious and suspicious domains before cloud workloads establish connections, protecting against malware, phishing and command-and-control communications.

Activate predictive DNS security in minutes through familiar AWS workflows, without appliances, agents or DNS rerouting.

Leverage continuously updated threat intelligence to stay ahead of emerging threats. Integrate with existing security tools and workflows for greater visibility into DNS activity.

Infoblox Threat Defense for Amazon Route 53 Resolver DNS Firewall will be available as a free public preview beginning November 17, 2026. General availability is targeting early next year. For more information, read the blog.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is a leading platform for preemptive security and hybrid, multi-cloud networking that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 6,000 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit Infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

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