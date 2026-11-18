MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturing by Informa's dedicated tentpole event in the region highlighted the innovations pushing the industry forward

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MD&M Midwest, the region's largest event for the manufacturing industry, returned to Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, MN, October 28-29, with slate of education, keynotes, and show-floor activations covering five different sectors including MedTech, Automation, Design & Manufacturing, Plastics, and Packaging.

Over three days, exhibitors and attendees converged on a city with a rich history in manufacturing. Minneapolis is home to global leaders such as 3M, Medtronic, General Mills, Mayo Clinic, Bosch Automotive, Medical Alley Association, and Cargill.

The show floor showcased 600+ exhibiting companies covering every aspect of the manufacturing process, convening engineers, production and operations professionals, research and development experts and executives to explore the future of the industry.









Conference Program and Keynotes

George Murray, Chief Operating Officer, Minnesota Wire, presented a keynote entitled“Lights-Out Manufacturing: Commanding the Path to Autonomous Production.” In this keynote, Murray delivered a practical method for achieving this method.

Drawing on thirty years of running plants across semiconductor capital equipment, electronics manufacturing, and industrial automation, Murray introduced the ISAA Autonomy Ladder, a four-rung model that moves any cell from human-run to fully autonomous, where the top rung is lights-out for that bounded process. He pairs it with his Five Commands of hybrid leadership and the edge-AI and robotics stack that makes real-time autonomy possible on the line.

The MedTech Conference at MD&M Midwest, built exclusively for medical device and technology shaping the future of patient care, provided a space for those balancing breakthroughs in the sector with stringent requirements, tight timelines, and evolving regulations.

Key speakers included Holley Miller, Founder and President, Grey Matter Marketing; Kristen Toutant, Senior Director US Marketing, Cerapedics; Braden Ta'ala, Vice President of Engineering, ATL Medical; Jack Ozeki, Engineering Manager, I-PEX; D avid Rothkopf, Founder at MEDIcept Inc.; and S tephane Gobron, Principal Consultant, Medical Device Innovation.

Throughout the conference, which held 30+ hours of education across seven conference program tracks, attendees delved into next-generation product design, manufacturing innovation, and regulatory excellence through expert-led sessions that address real-world challenges. From breakthrough materials to AI-driven devices, the conference delivered the knowledge and strategies needed to accelerate development, ensure compliance, and build products that truly improve lives.









Show Floor Education

MedTech Theater

A specialized stage for technologies transforming healthcare featuring key updates on FDA regulations, product development, emerging MedTech technologies, and the evolving global medical device market. The theater showcased trends, discussed risk management, and increased reliability in medical devices.

Tech Theater

Exhibitors showcased the latest technologies in a classroom format with the chance to ask questions, get answers, and explore solutions for projects. Topics ranged from signal integrity solution for next-gen medical imaging to medical additive manufacturing and contamination control.

New Product Showcase & Floor Report

A live news desk located in the heart of the show floor; over the course of two days, emerging exhibitors sat down for short sessions that provided opportunities to discuss latest products, breakthrough innovations, and industry insights. Companies featured included Zeus, LightiningCath, PolyMed, MetroCAD, EnviroTEQ, Cadstrom, and Throughline Medtech.

“MD&M Midwest offers an event experience like no other, delivering the pinnacle in cutting-edge components and technology, in-person connection with industry-leading suppliers, and expert education across 5 sectors unified into one advanced manufacturing event,” says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Manufacturing by Informa.“The Midwest has a rich history in manufacturing, and the event is a way to ensure the legacy for the region continues.”

Looking Ahead to 2027

MD&M West will return to the Anaheim Convention Center, February 9-11, 2027. To learn more about the event, please visit:

About MD&M

MD&M, organized by Manufacturing by Informa, is the leading group of business events across the U.S. for professionals in medical, critical and advanced manufacturing. United under one brand, MD&M is the premier platform where professionals meet, learn and collaborate to drive innovations in life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Founded in 1985, the MD&M portfolio includes MD&M West, MD&M East, MD&M South and MD&M Midwest. Focusing on fostering collaboration across regions and sectors, MD&M is dedicated to empowering professionals through year-round engagement, advanced matchmaking technology and specialized events that reflect the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

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