MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Owner Anya Pulai can now post bail in minutes anywhere in Colorado, powered by statewide electronic filing

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Bail Bonds, founded and owned by Anya Pulai, today announced a statewide expansion reaching every city and county in Colorado, including Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Pueblo, Grand Junction, Lakewood, Brighton, and Broomfield. Using electronic bond filing now accepted statewide, Urban Bail Bonds posts bonds in minutes from anywhere in the state, extending a service area that previously covered Jefferson, Adams, and Broomfield counties to families statewide.

Effective immediately, Urban Bail Bonds is available to families in all Colorado counties. The expansion is possible through electronic filing, which allows Pulai and her team to process bond paperwork and post bail without requiring an agent to travel to each county courthouse in person. For families across Colorado, this means bail can move forward within minutes of a call rather than hours - a meaningful difference for counties that previously had limited local bail bond coverage.

Urban Bail Bonds has a Verified Trust Score of 9.0 out of 10 from USBailFinder.com, placing it in Tier One, the platform's highest rating, based on independent verification of the agency's licensure, insurance, and track record.

“No family should have to wonder whether help is available just because of which county they're in,” said Anya Pulai, Owner and Founder of Urban Bail Bonds.“With electronic filing, I can post a bond in minutes no matter where in Colorado someone is calling from. This expansion means every family in this state now has access to the same fast, reliable service.”

Urban Bail Bonds is a licensed Colorado bail bond agency founded and owned by Anya Pulai. The agency previously served Jefferson, Adams, and Broomfield counties and now operates statewide, using electronic filing to quickly post bonds for families across Colorado.

CONTACT Anya Pulai, Urban Bail Bonds

PHONE 303-736-2275

EMAIL...

WEB urbanbailco.com