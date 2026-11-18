MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weekly point-of-sale data available Monday after Sunday week close across 16 retailers and more than 1,000 U.S. retailer market areas

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC, a leader in turning consumer data into growth, is expanding its Complete Market ® solution with Day 1 Delivery. U.S. consumer packaged goods brands can now see weekly retailer point-of-sale data on Monday, one day after the Sunday week close.

Available across 16 retailers and more than 1,000 retailer market areas, Day 1 Delivery uses the same POS measurement that clients already rely on in Complete Market, so they see what sold and how performance is changing a week sooner.

Brands can assess promotions while they are still running, track early sales of new products, and spot sales or share shifts sooner. That gives them more time to adjust pricing, promotions, and distribution as demand and seasonal trends change.

“Day 1 Delivery builds on the measurement our clients already trust in Complete Market,” said Wei Lin Wong, president of CPG for Circana.“Clients now see retailer-level POS performance on Monday, so they can act on shifts in demand while there is still time to change the outcome. Combined with MULO+, the most comprehensive market view in the industry, they get speed without compromising confidence in the numbers."

Eligible retailer-level data is included in Day 1 Delivery. Total U.S. MULO+ reporting stays on its standard schedule, so clients can act on early retailer signals and then confirm them against Circana's complete market measurement.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

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