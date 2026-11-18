MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 205% Revenue Growth to the Company's Expansion Across the P&C Insurance Ecosystem and Responsible AI Innovation

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi Marley, the Intelligent Communication Platform for P&C Insurance, today announced that it ranked number 311 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Hi Marley grew 205% during 2022 to 2025.

Hi Marley's co-founder and chief executive officer, Mike Greene, credits the company's continued expansion across the P&C insurance ecosystem and commitment to responsible AI innovation with the 205% revenue growth. For example, the company recently launched Unite, an insurance-specific conversational network that helps carriers coordinate communication across their service provider network directly within Hi Marley, and expanded its agentic AI strategy across claims and service.

Greene said,“Insurance communication is inherently fragmented. A single claim can easily involve a dozen parties, from carriers and agents to repairers, rental companies, technology partners and more. We built Hi Marley so policyholders never feel that complexity. Every new innovation, guided by our commitment to responsible AI, only strengthens the fabric that holds communication together across the entire P&C ecosystem.”

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Deloitte

*Please see for a detailed description of their legal structure.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the Intelligent Communication Platform for P&C Insurance. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Boston, Hi Marley helps carriers deliver better insurance experiences through communication that is simple, connected, and built for the way P&C teams work. Trusted by more than 130 carriers, including 4 of the top 10, Hi Marley connects carriers and the insurance ecosystem in a single conversation, applying AI responsibly to reduce friction, move work forward, and support policyholders when it matters most.

Contact:

Escalate PR for Hi Marley

...