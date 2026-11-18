MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Ohio + KANSAS CITY, MO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation's leading end-to-end revenue cycle partner for healthcare organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Children's Mercy to strengthen revenue cycle performance and create a simpler, more seamless financial experience for patients and families across the nonprofit pediatric health system.

Pediatric revenue cycle operations require specialized expertise and sustained investment. Health systems must manage complex patient, policyholder and guarantor relationships while keeping pace with changing payer, technology and regulatory requirements.

Children's Mercy selected Ensemble to manage revenue cycle operations across its acute care and physician practices, from scheduling and registration through coding, billing and account resolution. As part of the transition, the existing team will remain focused on serving patients and families across the hospital ecosystem, supported by Ensemble's depth in advanced technology, analytics and upskilling capabilities.

The agreement expands Ensemble's work with leading pediatric health systems and creates opportunities to apply shared insights across its client community. Information and patterns identified across these relationships can help each organization strengthen its program while preserving the distinct mission, culture and needs of each hospital.

“Children's Mercy delivers extraordinary care during some of the most difficult moments a family can face,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ensemble.“Our role is to support that mission by making the financial experience as clear and simple as possible, easing the burden on families and giving care teams more time to focus on patients.

For Children's Mercy, the collaboration reflects a broader commitment to strengthening the systems that support care while preserving the knowledge and relationships its existing revenue cycle team has built with patients, families and care teams.

“As technology advances and the regulatory environment grows more complex, we must continue evolving how we serve our patients and community,” said Jim Simaras, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Children's Mercy.“This partnership brings scale that will help us build a stronger, more nimble revenue cycle while creating new training and career opportunities for the team. Most importantly, it allows us to stay focused on what matters most: delivering exceptional care to children and families.”

Ensemble has been named Best in KLAS for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing six times, most recently in 2026. Black Book Research's 2026 children's hospital report also ranked Ensemble first for outsourced RCM and extended business office services for pediatrics, and Ensemble clients have earned multiple HFMA MAP Awards for revenue cycle excellence.

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About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for more than 35 health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit .

About Children's Mercy

Founded in 1897, Children's Mercy is a nationally recognized, independent pediatric health system and a world leader in pediatric translational research committed to transforming the lives of children and families. With hospitals and specialty clinics across Missouri and Kansas, Children's Mercy delivers world-class, family-centered care closer to home. As a nonprofit organization, Children's Mercy reinvests every dollar donated into advancing pediatric medicine, supporting innovative research and training the next generation of pediatric specialists. With more than 800 pediatric experts, researchers and faculty we are dedicated to improving outcomes and creating a healthier future for all children. Children's Mercy has earned repeated recognition from U.S. News & World Report as one of“America's Best Children's Hospitals” and is the first health system in Missouri or Kansas to receive six consecutive Magnet designations for nursing excellence. Thanks to generous philanthropic support and a strong volunteer community, Children's Mercy provides hope, comfort and the prospect of brighter tomorrows to every child who comes through its doors. Visit Children's Mercy and the Children's Mercy Research Institute to learn more, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky and YouTube for the latest news and videos.

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Contacts

For Ensemble

Sarah Joyce

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(626) 379-9829

For Children's Mercy

Lisa Augustine

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(816) 816-8281

FAQ



What does the partnership include?

Ensemble will manage revenue cycle operations across Children's Mercy acute care and physician practices, from scheduling and registration through coding, billing and account resolution.

How will this partnership support patients and families?

The partnership is designed to make the financial experience clearer, simpler and more supportive for patients and families. By strengthening processes across scheduling, registration, billing and account resolution, Children's Mercy and Ensemble aim to provide more consistent communication, reduce administrative friction and help families better understand and navigate the financial aspects of care.

How will technology and analytics support the partnership?

Ensemble's technology and analytics will equip associates with timely information, actionable insights and tools that support more consistent revenue cycle operations. Combined with the existing team's knowledge of Children's Mercy and its community, these capabilities will help preserve a compassionate, family-centered experience while allowing care teams to remain focused on delivering exceptional pediatric care.

What does this mean for the existing revenue cycle team?

The existing team will remain focused on serving patients and families, supported by Ensemble's technology, analytics, training and career development capabilities.

Why Ensemble?

Ensemble brings a demonstrated track record of helping healthcare organizations achieve and sustain revenue cycle performance goals, including an average 3% lift in net revenue within the first year. Its high-quality, collaborative client experience is reflected in KLAS feedback: 100% of surveyed clients said they would partner with Ensemble again, earning the highest score in the 2026 Best in KLAS report for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing.

Ensemble's scale-managing more than $60 billion in net patient revenue-provides the expertise, operational resources and technology needed to manage complex revenue cycles consistently.

CONTACT: Kendall Herold Ensemble 6263799829...