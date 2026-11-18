MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The Nuclear Services Market is projected to reach USD 19.46 billion in 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24% to USD 26.78 billion by 2032. This market research report examines the lifecycle services, regulatory requirements, technologies, regional conditions, and strategic priorities shaping demand across the global nuclear industry.

Market Scope and Growth Context

Nuclear services include specialized engineering, maintenance, inspection, safety, fuel-cycle support, decommissioning, radioactive-waste management, and advisory activities. Growth is being driven by aging infrastructure, reactor life-extension programs, rigorous safety standards, new-build projects, and the need to maintain asset integrity.

Service providers operate in a highly regulated environment requiring qualified personnel, traceable documentation, robust quality systems, cybersecurity controls, and compliance with national and international standards. The report's market outlook supports strategic planning by clarifying where lifecycle requirements and regulatory pressures are creating sustainable demand.

Lifecycle Management and Supply-Chain Resilience

Operators are moving from project-specific support toward integrated lifecycle management, with increased emphasis on:



Predictive maintenance and component reliability

Outage optimization and aging-management programs

Design assurance, licensing, and commissioning

Vendor qualification and manufacturability reviews Decommissioning and radioactive-waste management

Geopolitical disruption, export controls, localization policies, and shortages of specialist suppliers are encouraging customers to diversify procurement and strengthen domestic capabilities. These insights allow decision-makers to assess supply-chain exposure, identify partnership opportunities, and mitigate operational risk.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation

Artificial intelligence is emerging primarily as a decision-support and productivity tool. Applications include inspection-image analysis, equipment anomaly detection, maintenance prioritization, outage planning, technical-document searches, records classification, and controlled procedure drafting.

Adoption requires explainability, human oversight, cybersecurity, data integrity, configuration control, and auditable records. Near-term value is expected to come from augmenting engineers and technicians, reducing administrative workloads, and improving consistency while retaining qualified review for safety-significant decisions.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Life extension, fleet maintenance, decommissioning, advanced reactors, fuel security, cybersecurity, and regulatory support.

Europe: Fleet modernization, new builds, decommissioning, waste governance, and cross-border coordination.

Asia-Pacific: Expanding fleets, advanced technologies, modernization, fuel services, and end-of-life management.

Middle East: Commissioning, workforce training, localization, quality assurance, and operational readiness.

Latin America: Reliable component access, specialist expertise, workforce continuity, and institutional capacity. Africa: Regulatory development, research-reactor support, safety infrastructure, and preparation for potential nuclear programs.

Country-level differences in fleet maturity, policy, licensing, and industrial capability provide practical guidance for evaluating market-entry strategies and tailoring service portfolios.

Economic and Strategic Group Dynamics

ASEAN cooperation centers on regulatory capacity, technical education, emergency preparedness, and regional supply chains. BRICS members influence localization, technology access, fuel-cycle capabilities, and service autonomy. The European Union prioritizes safety alignment, sustainability, and waste governance, while the G7 emphasizes resilient supply chains, nonproliferation, innovation, and emissions reduction.

GCC markets require training, localization, operational governance, and international partnerships. NATO members also place heightened importance on critical-infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, emergency planning, and geopolitical resilience.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants



Build service offerings around complete asset lifecycles.

Invest in qualified personnel, training, and succession planning.

Maintain supplier redundancy for safety-relevant components.

Embed quality assurance and regulatory alignment into commercial operations.

Strengthen AI governance, cybersecurity, and configuration management.

Use regional partnerships and local capability building to improve market access. Apply scenario planning to policy shifts, sanctions, workforce shortages, and technology transitions.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 19.46 billion in 2026 to USD 26.78 billion by 2032.

Lifecycle management, aging fleets, new projects, and decommissioning are central demand drivers.

AI offers measurable productivity gains but requires conservative governance and human accountability.

Regional regulations, fleet conditions, and localization policies create distinct service opportunities. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on safety performance, workforce depth, digital capability, and supply-chain resilience.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Nuclear Services Market, by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Decommissioning

7.2.1. Site Decontamination

7.2.2. Waste Characterization & Dismantling

7.3. Engineering & Consulting

7.3.1. Design & Engineering

7.3.2. Licensing & Regulatory Support

7.3.3. Project Management

7.4. Fuel Services

7.4.1. Fuel Fabrication

7.4.2. Fuel Reprocessing

7.4.3. Fuel Transportation & Handling

7.5. Inspection & Testing

7.5.1. Non Destructive Testing

7.5.2. Radiographic Testing

7.5.3. Ultrasonic Testing

7.5.4. Visual Inspection

7.6. Maintenance

7.6.1. Corrective Maintenance

7.6.2. Predictive Maintenance

7.6.3. Preventive Maintenance

7.7. Waste Management

7.7.1. Radioactive Waste Treatment

7.7.2. Spent Fuel Management

7.7.3. Storage & Disposal

8. Nuclear Services Market, by Reactor Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Boiling Water Reactor

8.2.1. Gen II

8.2.2. Gen III

8.3. Fast Breeder Reactor

8.3.1. Lead Cooled

8.3.2. Sodium Cooled

8.4. Gas Cooled Reactor

8.4.1. AGR

8.4.2. Magnox

8.5. Heavy Water Reactor

8.6. Pressurized Water Reactor

8.6.1. Gen II

8.6.2. Gen III

8.6.3. Gen III+

9. Nuclear Services Market, by Life Cycle Stage

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Decommissioning

9.2.1. Dismantling

9.2.2. Site Preparation

9.2.3. Waste Management

9.3. New Build

9.3.1. Construction

9.3.2. Engineering & Design

9.3.3. Site Selection

9.4. Operation & Maintenance

9.4.1. Maintenance Services

9.4.2. Operation Services

10. Nuclear Services Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Medical Isotope Production

10.2.1. Iodine 131

10.2.2. Technetium 99m

10.3. Power Generation

10.3.1. Cogeneration & District Heating

10.3.2. Grid Power

10.4. Research

10.4.1. Neutron Scattering

10.4.2. Reactor Experiments

11. Nuclear Services Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Defense

11.2.1. Naval Propulsion

11.2.2. Weapons Research

11.3. Government Research Institutes

11.3.1. National Laboratories

11.3.2. Universities

11.4. Medical Facilities

11.4.1. Diagnostic Centers

11.4.2. Hospitals

11.5. Utilities

11.5.1. Independent Power Producers

11.5.2. Public Utilities

12. Nuclear Services Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Nuclear Services Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Nuclear Services Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. AECOM

16.2. Ansaldo Nucleare S.p.A.

16.3. AtkinsRealis Inc.

16.4. Babcock International Group PLC

16.5. Bechtel Corporation

16.6. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

16.7. Bruce Power L.P.

16.8. BWX Technologies, Inc.

16.9. Cameco Corporation

16.10. Centrus Energy Corp.

16.11. China General Nuclear Power Group Co., Ltd.

16.12. China National Nuclear Corporation

16.13. Constellation Energy Generation, LLC

16.14. Deep Isolation Inc.

16.15. Dominion Energy, Inc.

16.16. Doosan Corporation

16.17. Duke Energy Corporation

16.18. EnergySolutions LLC

16.19. Fluor Corporation

16.20. Framatome SAS

16.21. GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, LLC

16.22. GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear-Service mbH

16.23. Holtec International Inc.

16.24. Korea Electric Power Corporation

16.25. Larsen & Toubro Limited

16.26. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

16.27. NextEra Energy, Inc.

16.28. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

16.29. NuScale Power Corporation

16.30. Orano SA

16.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

16.32. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

16.33. Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation

16.34. Southern Company

16.35. Studsvik AB

16.36. TerraPower, LLC

16.37. Urenco Group Ltd.

16.38. US Nuclear Corp.

16.39. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

16.40. Electricite de France S.A. (EDF)

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [368]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900