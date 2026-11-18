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AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the leading global Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance platform, today announced that it ranked number 207 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America.

“Fraud keeps changing, and as AI agents begin acting for customers, trust can't be checked once and forgotten. Our growth comes from technology that reads real-time signals throughout the customer journey, and from the talented people who build it,” said Tamas Kadar, CEO and Co-Founder, SEON.“Ranking among North America's fastest-growing technology companies is a credit to our team and to the customers that rely on us.”

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About SEON

SEON is the leading global fraud prevention and AML compliance platform, helping thousands of companies stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 1,100+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. SEON's AI detects hidden fraud networks, builds rules, visualizes data and drafts regulatory reports. Teams can connect their preferred AI tools directly to SEON's risk data through a secure integration. SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.

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