MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Startup allows anyone to design complex trading strategies using natural language prompts; users can base strategies on quantitative or qualitative triggers and set guardrails against losses

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y Combinator-backed startup Conviction announced today that it has launched the first agentic trading desk that allows people to trade across asset classes, including equities, options, futures, crypto, tokenized assets and prediction markets. Designed for retail investors, Conviction enables anyone to design complex trading strategies using natural language - for instance, if Kalshi's probability of Democrats controlling both the House and Senate rises above 80%, buy $1,000 of First Solar and sell if the probability drops below 60%.

Traditionally, strategies like these required coding, expensive data access, and constant market monitoring. Moreover, most trading tools also rely primarily on prices and technical indicators, making it difficult to act on breaking news, SEC filings, world events, or social sentiment. Conviction changes that by turning any trading idea into an AI agent that users can test across historical data and then fine tune as needed before deploying to their brokerage.

Conviction was founded by Aria Vikram (CEO) and Tony Yamin (CTO), who met while studying Computer Science at Columbia University. As retail traders themselves, they knew the frustration of having a great trading idea but no easy way to act on it. With backgrounds in building agentic systems, they saw an opportunity to put the power of a Wall Street trading desk in the hands of everyday investors. They built Conviction to do just that.

“Imagine trading a stock the moment breaking news hits, buying options when election probabilities shift, or reacting to an SEC filing automatically. Until now, strategies like these required sophisticated technology and expensive infrastructure,” said Vikram.“We built Conviction to put that power in everyone's hands. Users can describe their trading ideas in plain English, and AI agents monitor signals across markets and execute trades automatically. We're bringing capabilities once reserved for Wall Street to retail investors.”

“Conviction has the opportunity to not only equip existing retail investors with more powerful tools, but also empower a new generation of traders. Aria and Tony have the vision and drive to redefine how people trade,” said Harj Taggar, managing partner at Y Combinator.

Conviction's founders participated in Y Combinator's Summer 2025 class after meeting Jared Friedman at a Columbia University event. The company subsequently raised a seed round to support product development and team expansion. Pre-launch, Conviction doubled its user base every two weeks just by word of mouth. The platform is now available to all.

How Conviction works:

at app.convictiontrade.a and connect your brokerage.Choose the stocks, companies, and social media accounts you want to track.From a simple stock trade to a complex strategy spanning multiple asset classes, tell Conviction what you want to achieve.See how your idea would have performed using historical market data with a single click.Paper trade your strategy in live market conditions using simulated money before committing real capital.Deploy your strategy through your connected brokerage. Your AI agent monitors markets, tracks your conditions, and automatically executes trades

“The most exciting part is that now anyone can now turn a trading idea, no matter how simple or complex, into action in minutes,” said Yamin.“Markets move faster than humans can keep up with. Our agents monitor thousands of signals, react to opportunities, and execute trades around the clock. Conviction also provides feedback from past trades to help users refine their strategies over time. We're building a future where anyone can trade any idea, across any market, simply by describing it in plain English.”

About Conviction

Conviction lets any retail investor trade like a quant, with the first agentic trading desk that allows people to trade across asset classes, including equities, options, futures, crypto, tokenized assets and prediction markets. With natural language instructions, users simply describe a scenario - for instance, when a certain condition exists on Kalshi, short this stock - and Conviction automates the trade. Conviction's AI agents are always on, monitoring SEC filings, social media postings, news and market movements, executing trades on behalf of users. Until now, only institutional investors had access to these kinds of tools. Learn more at convictiontrade.ai.

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

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617-510-6998

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at