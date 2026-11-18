MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first release of Proof's MCP brings Proof into the world's most widely used AI assistant, led by x401 verified identity and signed authorization

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proof, the identity authorization company, today released the first version of the Proof MCP, its Model Context Protocol server for AI assistants, now available in ChatGPT. The first flow featured in the MCP is x401, meaning anyone using ChatGPT can now add the Proof app and let the assistant carry their verified identity into its work. When ChatGPT reaches a website or service that asks who authorized a request, the person reviews the details, approves with a biometric, and the business verifies the signature for itself.

The Proof MCP is built to be the one install that brings Proof into a person's AI environment. This first release centers on x401, and Proof will add more of its offerings to the same MCP over time.

The release follows Proof's Oct. 15 launch of x401, the open protocol that lets any website or API ask an AI agent for evidence of the person behind it, and of the identity wallet that answers that request. At launch, x401 was announced live in production with support for dots, and developers could connect Proof's MCP server to ChatGPT through a manual setup. Today's release marks the first time the Proof MCP, and x401 with it, has been available to ChatGPT users directly from inside the product they already use.

AI agents can now shop, sign and send money on a person's behalf. The problem for the businesses on the other side is that an agent's arrival proves very little. A password, an OAuth token, an API key or a stored card shows that the agent has access. None of them shows that a real person approved this specific action. Proof calls that the Agent Evidentiary Gap, and it is why services from retailers to banks have been blocking agents rather than admitting them.

By extending HTTP 401, the web's standard "unauthorized" response, x401 closes the gap and enables a site to state exactly what evidence an agent must provide before proceeding. The agent carries the request; the person behind it signs the request. A hardware-protected key binds their verified legal identity to the exact terms, and the business can verify the result itself offline. Change one term and the signature fails. The Proof MCP makes that exchange available to every ChatGPT conversation, without requiring the business to integrate with ChatGPT.

With the Proof MCP live in ChatGPT, x401 reaches each side of an agent transaction:



People add the Proof app from ChatGPT's app directory and sign in once. From then on, ChatGPT can present their verified identity when a site or service asks for it, and every consequential action comes to them for approval.

Businesses that speak x401 can now expect ChatGPT users to arrive with a verifiable answer to "who sent you, and did they say yes?" The business verifies the signed response itself. Developers keep the same protocol, specification and MCP server released on Oct. 15. Nothing they built changes; their x401 challenge simply reaches ChatGPT users without any setup on the user's side.



"When we launched x401 last month, we said the hard part isn't getting agents to act, it's trusting that a real person authorized them," said Pat Kinsel, founder and CEO of Proof. "ChatGPT is where hundreds of millions of people will first ask an agent to do something that matters: pay a bill, sign a form, move money. Now, with the first release of Proof's MCP, that agent can show up with evidence of who sent it and what they agreed to, and the business on the other end can check it for themselves. That's how AI gets to do more for you while you stay in charge.”

The Proof MCP is the latest step in a sequence that began with x401's production launch on Oct. 15 and has since brought the protocol to payment rails and edge infrastructure, including demonstrations and integrations announced during Money20/20.

x401 applies to real money, legal rights and consequential decisions. It is not a requirement to identify oneself to browse or to chat. Sites choose when to ask and people choose whether to approve.

Availability

The Proof MCP is available now as a connector in ChatGPT's app director. Consumers can set up their Proof credential at proof.com/digital-credentia. Developers can add x401 to any site or API using the specification, identity scheme and reference implementation at proof.com/x40. Organizations that need higher assurance, signed authorization evidence or credential issuance can reach Proof at proof.com/contact-x40.

About Proof

Proof is the identity authorization company. Proof created the online notarization category and has secured more than $1 trillion in transactions for more than 8,000 businesses, helping change more than 40 state laws along the way. Proof operates a WebTrust-audited certificate authority and issues verified digital credentials after Kantara-certified NIST IAL2 identity proofing. In 2026, Proof launched x401, the open protocol that lets any business verify who an AI agent is acting for and what that person approved. Learn more at proof.com.

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