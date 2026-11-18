MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion to 26 territories across eight states and national franchise recognition highlight momentum behind the company's growing franchise program

Richardson, TX, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts -one of the nation's largest residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical service providers-has reached a major milestone in the expansion of its franchise program, signing its 10th franchise owner and growing its network to 26 territories across eight states in its first full year of franchising.

The company's 10th franchise agreement was signed with Pavel Galperin, who will operate Service Experts in the Meridian, Idaho, area. Galperin joins a growing network of franchise owners with backgrounds spanning home services, business ownership, enterprise leadership and military service.

"Reaching our 10th franchise owner in just one year is an important milestone and a strong validation of the platform we have built," said Dan Reidy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Service Experts. "We are attracting experienced operators who see the value of combining local ownership with the brand, systems and resources of Service Experts. Franchising is one part of our broader growth strategy, alongside continued investment in our corporate-owned business. Together, those two models give us more ways to enter new markets, serve more homeowners and build a stronger company for the long term."

Service Experts launched its franchise program in April of 2025 with nearly three decades of home-services experience and an established national operating platform. Franchise owners gain access to the company's proven business processes, technology, purchasing relationships, marketing capabilities, training and customer programs, allowing them to focus on building their businesses and serving homeowners in their local communities.

The program's early growth has also earned recognition from leading franchise industry organizations. Service Experts debuted at No. 117 on the 2026 Franchise Times Top 400 list following its first full year of franchising. The company was also ranked No. 104 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Top New & Emerging Franchises list.

For more information about Service Experts franchise opportunities, visit ServiceExperts.com/franchising.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service providers in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network of locally operated service centers delivering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical solutions. For nearly three decades, Service Experts has combined deep local expertise with the scale and resources of a national organization to provide proactive, reliable home system care proven by its average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Google across hundreds of thousands of reviews. Learn more at ServiceExperts.com.

CONTACT: Abby Hagstrom Service Experts 303-877-0738...