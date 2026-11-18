MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maine drivers can get an instant car insurance quote and purchase a policy in minutes online or through the Root app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, today announced that its personal auto insurance is now available to drivers in Maine. With Maine, Root offers car insurance in 39 states that together represent 82% of the U.S. population.

Drivers searching for car insurance quotes in Maine can compare options, review available coverage, and immediately purchase a policy through Root's online quote experience or the Root mobile app. Root uses technology, data science, and driving behavior to determine rates and give drivers a fair price on their car insurance. Customers can manage their policies through the app.

“We built Root using technology and data science to better understand risk and make car insurance easier to shop for and manage,” said Alex Timm, Root Founder and CEO.“Our expansion to Maine brings that experience to more drivers, and we're excited for residents in the state to get great coverage with Root.”

Root car insurance highlights for Maine drivers

Eligible Maine drivers can:



Get a quote and purchase a car insurance policy online or through the Root app in minutes

Customize a policy by choosing from available coverage options, limits, and deductibles

Get a quote, select coverage, and purchase a policy without completing a test drive

Manage their policy through the Root app by accessing insurance documents, making policy changes, and starting a claim Get a quote through an independent insurance agent



Car insurance coverage options in Maine

Root offers car insurance in Maine with personal auto coverage options that include:



Liability coverage: Helps pay for injuries and property damage you cause to others in an accident.

Collision coverage: Helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it's damaged in a collision, regardless of fault. Comprehensive coverage: Helps cover damage to your vehicle from events outside of collisions, including theft, vandalism, severe weather and falling objects.



Root's continued expansion

Root's Maine launch comes just weeks after the company began offering car insurance in Wyoming in October. Root serves customers through its direct-to-consumer channel, independent insurance agents, and distribution partners. Maine joins Root's growing network of states and this launch is another step toward the company's goal of offering coverage across the contiguous United States by the end of 2027.

Frequently asked questions about Root Insurance in Maine

Is Root car insurance available in Maine?

Yes. Root car insurance is available to Mainers. Root's expansion to Maine brings the company's availability to 39 states representing 82% of the U.S. population.

Can I get Root car insurance immediately in Maine?

Yes. Maine drivers can get a Root car insurance quote and purchase coverage immediately, without waiting for a driving evaluation. Eligible drivers can purchase a policy online in just minutes.

How much can you save with Root Insurance in Maine?

Safe drivers in Maine who switch to Root Insurance can save up to $1,300 annually, subject to driving behaviors and chosen coverage levels.*

*Potential annual savings based on survey of actual customers who purchased a new Root policy in active markets between February 2025 - February 2026 and reported savings; changes in coverage levels not evaluated. Potential savings will vary.

What types of car insurance coverage does Root offer in Maine?

Root offers personal auto insurance in Maine, including liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage, subject to eligibility and availability. Drivers can explore available coverage options on Root's Maine car insurance page.

How can I get a Root car insurance quote in Maine?

Maine drivers can get a quote and purchase coverage through the Root mobile app, getting a quote online, or by visiting the Maine car insurance page. Maine drivers can also get a Root policy through a licensed independent agent in the state.

Can I buy and manage my Root car insurance online?

Yes. Root provides a digital insurance experience that allows customers to purchase and manage policies, access insurance documents, make policy changes, and start a claim through the Root mobile app.

Is Root Insurance available through independent insurance agents in Maine?

Root's availability through independent insurance agents in Maine is subject to confirmation. Agents interested in selling Root Insurance in Maine can apply, begin the process, and get appointed in as little as 24 hours.

How many states does Root serve?

With Maine, Root offers car insurance in 39 states. The company is working toward expanding across the contiguous U.S. by the end of 2027.

Where is Root Insurance available?

Root offers car insurance in 39 states, including Maine. Consumers can check availability in their state and explore coverage options online.

About Root, Inc.

Root Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT ) is the parent company of Root Property & Casualty Insurance Company. The Root app has reached more than 18 million downloads and has analyzed more than 38 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized, easy, and fair pricing. Root is available in 39 states and offers car insurance to consumers across the United States through its direct-to-consumer channel, independent insurance agents, and distribution partners.

For more information, visit root.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Root, Inc. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations about our future business results, the success of our business in Maine, and our ability to complete our expansion into the contiguous U.S. by year-end 2027. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that we cannot predict. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast. In accordance with“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in Root's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and other SEC filings, cautionary language identifying important factors that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of Root's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, Root's website at ir.joinroot.com/investor-relations, or by contacting Root's Investor Relations office.