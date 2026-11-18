MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Team will apply the off-grid, behind-the-meter power expertise behind AZIO's Texas AI campus program to space, lunar and defense power challenges, as federal budgets put record sums behind lunar power, missile defense and grid-independent bases

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) has formed a dedicated space and government power team to pursue power and infrastructure work on the Moon, in space and for defense customers, including NASA and DARPA programs the company intends to compete for.

The team will apply the off-grid, behind-the-meter power expertise AZIO is developing through Project Atlas, its program for power-backed AI compute campuses in Texas, to space, lunar and defense power challenges. Atlas One is designed to run fully off the ERCOT grid, with no pending ERCOT large-load interconnection request.

For AZIO, it is the same business with a different mission: build power where there is no grid to lean on. In Texas, that means an AI campus that doesn't wait on a utility. Near the lunar poles, where a night can last more than 14 Earth days, it means power that lasts through two weeks of darkness. AZIO has not been awarded any NASA or DARPA contract.

$1.5 trillion: the President's FY2027 Department of War budget request, a 42% increase over current funding, including more than $75 billion for the U.S. Space Force.

What the team does

The team's focus is the engineering problem that an off-grid AI campus, a grid-independent military base and a lunar power station share: generate power on site, store it, manage it and keep critical loads running when nothing outside can help. The environment gets harsher; the engineering is the same.

Government work is familiar ground. Members of AZIO's leadership have backgrounds in government contracting, and the company is approaching NASA and DARPA as a contractor that understands how federal programs are specified, funded and delivered.

AZIO is focused on strengthening the protection and resilience of critical power infrastructure, including for government and defense customers.

The money behind the Moon

Congress funded NASA at $24.438 billion for fiscal 2026, including $7.783 billion for Exploration, the account that pays for Artemis and Moon-to-Mars work. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in July 2025, added roughly $10 billion more for NASA, including $2.6 billion for the Gateway lunar station and $4.1 billion for SLS rockets for Artemis IV and V.

100 kilowatts: the minimum electrical output NASA set for its fission surface power reactor on the Moon, ready to launch by 2030.

In August 2025, NASA directed the agency to fast-track a fission surface power system of at least 100 kilowatts electric, ready for launch by the first quarter of fiscal 2030. Executive Order 14369, signed in December 2025, set a national policy to establish the initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030 and to deploy nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit. In 2026, NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy signed two agreements to deliver that reactor. NASA says Lunar Reactor-1 will "sustain the future Moon Base through darkness and shadow."

DARPA's 10-Year Lunar Architecture study, LunA-10, brought in 14 companies to design shared, scalable lunar infrastructure such as power, communications and services that many users can buy from, instead of each lander carrying its own. That is the same model AZIO uses at Atlas: shared, power-backed infrastructure sold as a service. The President has requested about $5.04 billion for DARPA in fiscal 2027.

$613 billion: the global space economy in 2024, a record, according to the Space Foundation.

The money behind the bases

Congress enacted $839.2 billion for the Department of War, the Department of Defense's secondary title since September 2025, for fiscal 2026. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act added $150 billion for defense, including $24.4 billion for integrated air and missile defense tied to Golden Dome. With reconciliation money included, the Space Force's fiscal 2026 funding came to $39.978 billion.

On Sept. 30, 2026, the Department of War launched FORTRESS America. Its first pillar is energy independence: every major U.S. military installation should generate its own power, independent of the civilian grid. Defense officials have said the first moves include microgrids and battery storage, and have named public-private partnerships as a way to pay for the build-out.

Congress also gave the Department of Energy $49.124 billion for fiscal 2026, including $1.685 billion for its Office of Nuclear Energy, and gave the Department of the Interior $14.97 billion.

Next steps

The team's next steps are to build relationships with NASA and DARPA program offices and position AZIO for upcoming solicitations, while the company continues to execute at Atlas One. AZIO expects the work to run in both directions: what it learns building power at Atlas carries into lunar, space and defense systems, and what it learns solving for those environments comes back down to Atlas. This is what AZIO does.

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) develops AI compute and power infrastructure. Project Atlas is its program for behind-the-meter, power-backed AI compute campuses in Texas. More information:

Investor Relations Contact

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Forward-Looking Statements

This article contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about the formation, focus and activities of AZIO's space and government power team; AZIO's plans to pursue NASA, DARPA and other U.S. government contracts for lunar, space and defense power and infrastructure systems; government budgets, programs and initiatives; AZIO's work on the protection and resilience of critical power infrastructure; and the Atlas program. AZIO has not been awarded any NASA or DARPA contract and may never be. Government budget requests may not be enacted, and enacted funds may not be awarded to AZIO. Actual results may differ materially because of competition, the government procurement and appropriations process, contract modification or termination, the company's limited operating history in space systems, capital availability, execution and supply chain risks, and the risks described in AZIO's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings at AZIO undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This article is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.