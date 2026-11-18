MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cedarville's Industrial Design Team Creates History Wall

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 50 years, The Refectory has been part of Columbus' dining and community history. Now, Cedarville University graduate Sarah Lacey is helping tell its story through a history wall that highlights the restaurant's past, achievements and community connections. Lacey, a studio manager at the International Center for Creativity (ICC) and a 2022 graduate of Cedarville University 's industrial and innovative design program, is leading the ICC's design project in partnership with The Refectory.



The history wall will feature newspaper articles and photographs documenting the building's transformation from a schoolhouse and church in 1853 into a prominent Columbus restaurant. The timeline will also highlight the people who shaped the restaurant's history, from early visionaries to loyal customers who purchased takeout meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we set out to tell fifty years of The Refectory's story, we had ideas and imagined what this could become. The ICC Team took our thoughts seriously and listened closely. At every step, their collaborative and creative approach exceeded our vision in bringing this project to life," said Kamal Boulos, owner of The Refectory restaurant. "They gave our history the care it deserves, and we are deeply grateful for the privilege of working with such a talented team. It was a Godsend!"

Lacey and her team incorporated elements inspired by the building's architecture and the restaurant's identity into the design. A stained-glass panel created by Gabe Pyle, ICC program director, reflects the building's historic character, while a wine cork border recognizes The Refectory as Ohio's only recipient of the Wine Spectator's Grand Award. Jenna Stout, a classroom assistant, created the 3D relief letter.



The history wall will be installed in a hallway connecting the lobby and dining room. Guests can also explore a digital version of the restaurant's timeline on a television in the lobby while waiting to be seated.



Beyond its dining reputation, The Refectory has supported charitable organizations throughout the Columbus community. The restaurant has received the AAA Four Diamond Award annually since 1995 and estimates that it has donated more than $1 million in financial contributions and services to local charitable causes over its 50-year history.



Jim Stevenson, president of the ICC, said he immediately agreed to the project when Refectory owner Kamal Boulos, a longtime friend of Stevenson's, reached out to him.

"It is an honor to be able to serve the team at The Refectory and be a part of their 50-year celebration," said Stevenson. "It is Columbus' finest dining experience, but more than that, they are an extension of the ICC family, hosting various events for us throughout the year."



For Lacey, the ICC project provides an opportunity to use her design experience to preserve the history of a Columbus business while highlighting the restaurant's contributions to the community.



"I hope visitors will see how much care and attention to detail The Refectory puts into everything they do," said Lacey. "I want them to look at the history wall and see the awards the restaurant has earned, but I also want them to realize how much they care about the community."

Cedarville's partnership with the ICC began in 2010 and provides industrial and innovative design students with professional design education in Columbus. Students complete their first two years at Cedarville before continuing their junior and senior years at the ICC.



The center has also developed courses for Cedarville's MA in strategic innovation program and MBA concentration in strategic innovation and entrepreneurship, extending the partnership into graduate business education.



Through projects like The Refectory's history wall, Lacey demonstrates how design can do more than create a visual display; it can preserve a community's history and connect people with the stories behind the places they know.



Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,542 students, it is among Ohio's largest private universities and is ranked among the nation's top five evangelical universities in the Wall Street Journal's 2027 Best Colleges in the U.S. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.



Attachments



REFECTORY WALL MOCK-UP ILLUSTRATIONS

CONTACT: Mark D. Weinstein Cedarville University 937-766-8800...