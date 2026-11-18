MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's Warrior Partnership and research from a Nationally Recognized Academic Medical Center highlights the importance of lifelong community support and proactive connections to resources for former service members

Augusta, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research conducted through Operation Deep DiveTM (OpDD), a collaborative initiative between America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) and Duke University, reveals that the risk of premature death among former service members can persist decades after military service, underscoring the importance of continued support and community engagement throughout a veteran's life.

Researchers examined deaths of despair among former service members in Massachusetts and Minnesota, linking death certificates with military personnel records, allowing them to examine mortality patterns among former service members, including those who served in the National Guard and Reserve.

The study found that former service members were significantly more likely than non-service members to die from deaths of despair, a category that includes alcohol-related, drug-related, and suicide deaths. Researchers found significantly higher rates of suicide deaths among former service members in both states, higher rates of drug-related deaths in Massachusetts, and higher rates of alcohol-related deaths in both states following 2018.

Perhaps most notably, the research revealed that many of these deaths occurred long after individuals left military service. More than 50% of the suicide deaths examined occurred 23 years after separation from the military, challenging the notion that the greatest need for intervention exists only during the immediate transition to civilian life.

“Right now, there's a lot of emphasis placed on finding support after that first year of separating from the military,” said Katie Holliday, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health in the Duke University School of Medicine.“While still important, our work shows that it's really important to continue that support throughout a veteran's life.”

OpDD also identified patterns associated with military service, including differences by branch and character of service. Researchers observed higher rates of deaths of despair among former Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Army service members compared with Navy and Air Force former service members. Individuals with less favorable discharge characterizations, including those with bad conduct or dishonorable discharges, also demonstrated increased risk.

These findings provide additional insight into the complex circumstances that can influence veteran well-being and reinforce the need for approaches that recognize the individual experiences of life after military service.

Through Operation Deep Dive, AWP and Duke University are working to better understand the factors associated with premature mortality among former service members and translate research into actionable recommendations for communities, organizations and policymakers.

"These findings from Operation Deep Dive reinforce something we've long understood; supporting veterans cannot stop after their transition out of the military," said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "Veterans experience different challenges throughout their lives, and the communities around them play an important role in recognizing those needs and helping them find support. We have to remain engaged, continue asking questions and make sure veterans know they are not alone, no matter how long it has been since they served."

AWP's Community Integration model reflects one of the central takeaways of this research: proactive, ongoing connections matter. By partnering with local and national organizations, veteran advocates and community members, AWP works to identify veterans who may need support and connect them with trusted resources before challenges become crises.

As OpDD findings show, one of the most important things families and community members can do is simply ask veterans how they are doing, remain present in their lives and recognize that someone who appears to be doing well may still be struggling. Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors can reach out for support by visiting AmericasWarriorPartnership.org.

About America's Warrior Partnership

America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with communities to improve and save veteran lives. AWP connects veterans and veteran-serving organizations with the resources, services and partnerships needed to support veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors at every stage of life. Through its Community Integration model, the AWP Network and research initiatives, AWP strengthens quality of life and ensures veterans receive proactive, holistic support before a crisis occurs. For more information, visit .

About Operation Deep Dive

Operation Deep DiveTM is a research initiative led by America's Warrior Partnership in collaboration with Duke University. The study examines individual, military and community factors associated with premature mortality among former U.S. service members. Its findings are intended to inform evidence-based recommendations and community-level prevention strategies that improve quality of life and help prevent premature deaths.

CONTACT: Tyler Carnahan America's Warrior Partnership 7062672795...