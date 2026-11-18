MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen announced on November 13 that Xencelabs has been integrated into the XPPen brand portfolio as a premium sub-brand. This strategic initiative will further refine XPPen's brand portfolio and expand its presence in the high-end professional market. With a more comprehensive brand structure and product portfolio, XPPen will be better positioned to serve users across different stages and diverse creative scenarios - from entry-level creation to advanced professional work.

XPPen and Xencelabs are both part of Hanvon Ugee. This brand integration aims to consolidate the strengths of both brands through enhanced collaboration and resource sharing across supply chains, distribution channels and global operation resource, helping to deliver more consistent and comprehensive products and services to the creative community.

With Xencelabs becoming part of the XPPen brand portfolio, XPPen's high-end product lineup in the digital creativity field is further strengthened and refined. By broadening its coverage of products and services, XPPen will serve a wider creator audience, spanning the full user journey from entry-level to professional creation, and offering users at every stage richer product choices and more professional creative experiences.

As a premium sub-brand under XPPen, Xencelabs will continue to serve users while carrying forward its original brand philosophy and professional positioning. Its existing products, software, warranties, and after-sales services will remain unchanged, and user rights and interests will not be affected by this brand integration.

Looking ahead, XPPen will continue to drive technological innovation, enhance the creative experience, refine product design, and bring together the strengths and resources of its brands to provide creators worldwide with a richer, more professional range of digital creative tools and services, inspiring artists to bring their creative visions to life.

About XPPen

Founded in 2005, XPPen is a leading global brand in digital art innovation under Hanvon Ugee. XPPen focuses on the needs of consumers by integrating digital art products, content and services. XPPen currently operates in 163 countries and regions worldwide, boasting a fan base of over 1.5 million and serving more than ten million digital art creators.

About Xencelabs

Xencelabs specializes in providing best-in-class digital drawing solutions for creative professionals that help them expand their creativity and increase their productivity. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Hanvon Ugee Technology Co., the founding team brings together a group of seasoned professionals with decades of experience. After several years on the market, Xencelabs' products are now sold in more than 40 countries and regions including North America, Europe, South America, Australia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and more.

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