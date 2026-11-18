MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Slated to open in spring 2027, the 14,000-square-foot destination will bring Giordano's iconic Chicago-style pizza to the heart of Tennessee's tourism corridor

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big things are coming to the Smoky Mountains. Giordano', the iconic Chicago pizza brand known for its world-famous stuffed deep-dish pizza, is officially coming to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with plans to open one of its largest restaurants at 2050 Parkway in Spring 2027.









Known as The 1 for Chicago-Style Pizza, Giordano's will transform the former Hard Rock Cafe space into a 14,000-square-foot landmark dining destination designed to welcome the millions of travelers who visit the Smoky Mountains region each year. Located between WonderWorks and the future Play District, powered by Hasbro, the restaurant will bring more than 50 years of pizza-making tradition and Chicago hospitality to the heart of Pigeon Forge's tourism corridor.

At the center of the experience will be the authentic stuffed deep-dish pizza that has made Giordano's a Chicago tradition for generations. The Pigeon Forge restaurant will produce its own fresh, never-frozen dough and make its signature pizza sauce on site. Each pizza will be crafted with Wisconsin mozzarella sourced from local dairy farmers, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes, and layers of premium ingredients. Baked inside Giordano's signature double crust, the pizza delivers the rich, buttery flavor and famous cheese pull that have kept guests coming back for more than 50 years.

The restaurant will blend Giordano's Chicago roots with the distinctive character of Pigeon Forge through custom architectural elements and larger-than-life details inspired by both destinations. The exterior will feature a custom façade showcasing Chicago's skyline and iconic landmarks, bringing a piece of the Windy City to the Smoky Mountains. Inside, guests will encounter a replica Chicago“L” train car and a large bear installation, a playful nod to the area's mountain surroundings.

“Pigeon Forge is a destination where families come to have fun and make memories, and we could not imagine a better place to go big with the Giordano's experience,” said Nick Scarpino, CEO of Giordano's. "My wife, kids, and I have enjoyed visiting Pigeon Forge in the past, so this is a full-circle moment for me, personally. This restaurant will bring together our Chicago heritage and the distinctive energy of the Smoky Mountains, creating a memorable gathering place that feels unmistakably Giordano's and uniquely Pigeon Forge.”

Guests can dig into Giordano's full menu, featuring its famous stuffed deep-dish pizza, crispy tavern-style pizza, traditional thin-crust pizza, appetizers, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and beverages. The restaurant will offer dine-in, carryout, and delivery, giving residents and visitors multiple ways to enjoy Giordano's Chicago-style favorites.

With its expansive footprint, fresh on-site pizza production, destination-inspired design, and full menu of Chicago favorites, the restaurant is poised to become a must-visit stop for families, friends, and travelers after a day exploring the Great Smoky Mountains and surrounding attractions.

“At Smith Global, we are committed to investing in the continued growth and development of Pigeon Forge & Sevier County by bringing quality businesses, exceptional dining destinations, and exciting new opportunities to the market. We are extremely excited that Giordano's Pizza has selected our 2050 Parkway property for it's newest location, said Scott Smith, owner and developer of Smith Global.“Pigeon Forge is one of the premier tourism destinations in the country, attracting millions of visitors each year, and we believe Giordano's Pizza will be a tremendous addition to the community. We take great pride in being part of the continued growth of this market and look forward to a successful, long-term relationship with their team.”

The Pigeon Forge restaurant will mark Giordano's first Tennessee location and follows its 2026 openings in Washington, D.C., and at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Additional details about hiring, opening celebrations, operating hours, and menu offerings will be announced closer to the opening.

For more information or to find a Giordano's location, visit Giordanos.co.

ABOUT GIORDANO'S

Based in Chicago, Giordano's World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother's 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano's operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano's sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano's has been consistently recognized as Chicago's Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano's on Instagra, Faceboo, and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT

Rachel Chick

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847-331-5861

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at