MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQX: DBHL), an innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (“Deep Isolation”) begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“DBHL.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Deep Isolation is developing a solution designed to isolate spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste in deep boreholes. While the drilling technology is standard, Deep Isolation believes it is the first company proposing to use this method for the potentially safe isolation of spent nuclear fuel under a billion tons of rock that has demonstrated geologic stability and impermeability.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Our transition to OTCQX reflects our commitment to providing shareholders with access to a transparent and accessible trading market,” said Joseph Nelson, Chief Financial Officer at Deep Isolation.“We believe this transition offers additional opportunities for existing and prospective investors to engage with Deep Isolation as we continue advancing the commercialization of our nuclear waste disposal technologies.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to Deep Isolation's filings with the SEC, available at, for a discussion of risk factors.

About Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc.

Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQX: DBHL) is the first U.S. company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. Deep Isolation's solution is designed to offer a unique approach to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With over 100 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation's technology is designed to leverage proven drilling practices to isolate waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation's Universal Canister System is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level radioactive waste from legacy and advanced reactors across storage, transportation, and eventual disposal. In January 2026, Deep Isolation launched a full-scale, at-depth deep borehole Commercialization Pilot for its solution at Cameron, Texas, in collaboration with the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center, Halliburton, Amentum, NAC International, and Occlusion Nuclear Solutions.

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