MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlueFlare completes the engineering basis for firm-powered colocation capacity at Brooks Campus #1 in support of the November 4 expression of interest for up to 7 MW; the design is intended as the repeatable template for colocation campuses across FingerMotion's 99 MW Alberta program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the“Company”) today announced that BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc., the Company's developer, EPC contractor and operator and a subsidiary of BlueFlare Canada Inc. (together,“BlueFlare”), has completed the Design Basis Memorandum (“DBM”) for Brooks Campus #1. The DBM establishes the site as FingerMotion's first colocation campus. It sets the engineering, power, cooling and delivery criteria for air-cooled colocation capacity at the behind-the-meter campus in the County of Newell, Alberta, which is permitted for up to 9.9 MW.

The DBM follows the Company's November 4, 2026 announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brooks Campus No. 1 Inc., had entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent and Expression of Interest with Cascadia Industries Ltd. (doing business as Cascadia Power). Cascadia is acting on behalf of a colocation client for up to 7 MW of critical IT capacity, to be delivered in tranches. The DBM has been prepared to the requirements outlined in that expression of interest, and the parties continue to negotiate toward binding agreements during the 30-day exclusivity period. If definitive agreements are reached, the arrangement is expected to generate more than $100 million in contracted revenue over an initial five-year term.

Filling the Gap in the Enterprise Market

FingerMotion is building colocation for a segment it believes the current market leaves underserved: enterprises, AI-native companies and inference operators that need 2 MW or more of firm capacity on a defined schedule.



Retail colocation was largely built for deployments of well under 1 MW. It is rarely able to deliver contiguous multi-megawatt blocks on short notice.

Wholesale and hyperscale campuses are increasingly sized at hundreds of megawatts and preleased to the largest technology tenants years before delivery. Grid-connected new builds face multi-year interconnection timelines in many North American markets.



According to CBRE's North America Data Center Trends report for the first half of 2026, primary-market vacancy fell to a record 1.4%, and more than 80% of capacity under construction was already preleased. As a result, a client that needs 2 to 20 MW of capacity within the next 12 months has few options.

FingerMotion's colocation model is designed for that client. It uses firm, on-site natural gas generation behind the meter, so the client is not waiting in a grid interconnection queue. Capacity is delivered in tranches, so clients can start at approximately 2 MW and scale. BlueFlare delivers power, cooling and white space. The client brings and owns its own compute.

What the Design Basis Memorandum Establishes

The Brooks Campus #1 DBM sets out, among other things:



Power: 9.6 MW of installed behind-the-meter generation from natural gas reciprocating generator units, configured at N+1, with no reliance on the provincial grid

Critical IT capacity: a targeted 7.2 MW, delivered in tranches

Cooling: air-cooled IT equipment in standard 19-inch racks, with rear-door heat exchangers and rear-mounted power and water connections

Efficiency: a targeted design power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.20

Schedule: the first tranche is targeted to be ready for service six months after a binding agreement takes effect, with full capacity expected within 12 to 14 months

Construction: stick-built on a previously developed industrial site, using BlueFlare's self-performed design, procurement, construction and commissioning Expansion: a path to 19.2 MW of nameplate capacity at Brooks Campus #1, subject to additional permitting



A Repeatable Template Across the 99 MW Program

Brooks Campus #1 is the first site in FingerMotion's previously announced 99 MW program, which comprises ten 9.9 MW behind-the-meter sites across the Newell, Coronation, Fox Creek and Vulcan zones. Each site is held in its own Alberta project company. Clients can contract a site as powered land and install their own modular halls, or as colocation, where BlueFlare delivers the complete facility other than IT equipment. The Brooks Campus #1 DBM is intended to serve as the standard design basis for the program's colocation campuses. The goal is to shorten engineering timelines and support consistent delivery and financing from one site to the next.

At its colocation campuses, FingerMotion does not intend to own GPUs or other IT hardware. Its business there is contracted, long-term power and colocation capacity.

Next Steps

The Company and Cascadia continue to work toward definitive colocation agreements. Following execution, BlueFlare expects to advance detailed engineering, place orders for long-lead equipment and mobilize construction for the first tranche. FingerMotion will provide further updates as milestones are reached.

“With the Design Basis Memorandum in place, Brooks Campus #1 has gone from an expression of interest to an engineered colocation product,” said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of FingerMotion.“There is a clear gap in this market. Enterprises that need two megawatts or more of firm capacity are too large for retail colocation and too small to be a priority for hyperscale campuses. We are building for that client, and Brooks is the template we intend to repeat across our Alberta program.”

“Clients want three things: firm power, a standard rack fit-out and a delivery date they can count on,” said Landon Ruszkowski, Chief Executive Officer of BlueFlare Canada Inc.“The DBM locks in all three for Brooks Campus #1. Because we generate the power on site and self-perform the build, the client's schedule depends on our execution, not on a utility queue.”

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company developing behind-the-meter power and high-performance computing capacity initially in Alberta, Canada with further potential international expansion for enterprise clients, in collaboration with BlueFlare. The Company has historically served the mobile payment, recharge and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China and has initiated a process to seek potential buyers for that business. Additional information is available at .

On October 29, 2026, the Company announced a proposed business combination with BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.). Upon completion, FingerMotion expects to rename itself BlueFlare Inc. and trade under the ticker“BFLR.”

About BlueFlare

BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.) is a Calgary-based developer of behind-the-meter natural gas power generation and modular high-performance computing infrastructure. Through its operating subsidiaries, it self-performs design, procurement, construction, commissioning and operations across Alberta.

About Cascadia Industries Ltd. (Cascadia Power)

Cascadia Industries Ltd., doing business as Cascadia Power, introduced the offtake client and is party to the Expression of Interest on behalf of the Client. Cascadia is not the offtake client.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Expression of Interest, the potential delivery of capacity, the negotiation of binding agreements, the expansion election, revenue estimates (including contracted revenue over an initial term if definitive agreements are reached), and the Company's Alberta program. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the failure to negotiate or execute definitive agreements, the satisfaction of any conditions, permitting, gas supply, financing, construction timing, equipment availability, utilization levels, and other risks described in the Company's SEC filings. There can be no assurance that the Expression of Interest will result in a binding agreement or that any revenue will be realized. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed business combination between FingerMotion, Inc. and BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.). In connection with the proposed business combination, FingerMotion intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including a proxy statement/prospectus. Investors and security holders of FingerMotion are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials when they become available because they will contain important information about FingerMotion, BlueFlare, and the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these materials and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's website at In addition, the documents filed by FingerMotion with the SEC may be obtained free of charge from FingerMotion at or by contacting FingerMotion Investor Relations at ....

Participants in the Solicitation

FingerMotion, BlueFlare, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from FingerMotion's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information about FingerMotion's directors and executive officers is set forth in FingerMotion's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and proxy statements. Additional information regarding the interests of persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section

10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Contact

FingerMotion, Inc. Investor Relations

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