MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership appointments strengthen talent, technology and security capabilities as company executes its strategic vision

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360°TM, the Autonomous Financial PlatformTM for advisors, today announced the appointments of Nina Kohli Laven as Chief People Officer and Azret Deljanin as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Technology & Security. The appointments further strengthen Advisor360°'s leadership team as the company aligns its organization, talent and technology investments around its strategic vision and the opportunities emerging across wealth management.

Laven brings extensive experience helping technology and growth companies scale and evolve through periods of expansion, transformation and integration. She has served as Chief People Officer or Chief Human Resources Officer for multiple companies and has supported more than 30 M&A transactions over the course of her career. Most recently, she has been serving as a consulting Chief People Officer to Advisor360°, giving her a strong understanding of the company, its people and the strategic direction established by its leadership team.

Deljanin brings deep experience in enterprise technology, infrastructure and cybersecurity. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Willow Wealth (formerly Yieldstreet), where he previously held leadership roles overseeing infrastructure and security. Earlier in his career, he held senior infrastructure and technology roles at Northwestern Mutual and LearnVest.

“Nina and Azret bring exactly the kind of experience and leadership we need as we build Advisor360° for the future,” said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor360°.“We have a clear vision for where wealth management technology is heading and an enormous opportunity to help our clients take advantage of what comes next. That requires exceptional people, a high-performing organization and a technology foundation built for continued innovation and scale. Nina and Azret will be important leaders in making that vision a reality.”

As Chief People Officer, Laven will lead Advisor360°'s people strategy, including talent acquisition and development, organizational design, culture, compensation and benefits, and other programs designed to build and support a high-performing workforce.

Before joining Advisor360°, Laven served as Chief People Officer of airSlate, where she led global HR, internal communications and workplace functions during a period of significant strategic and organizational change. Previously, she served as CHRO and advisor at Cytel and as Chief People Officer of Building Engines, continuing as CHRO of JLL Technologies following JLL's acquisition of the company. Earlier in her career, she held leadership and consulting roles at Foundation Medicine and McKinsey & Company.

“What attracted me to Advisor360° is the combination of an ambitious strategy, strong underlying business and a leadership team that understands that people are central to delivering on that opportunity,” Laven said.“Having already worked closely with the team, I've seen firsthand the talent we have across the organization. I'm excited to help build on that foundation and create an environment where exceptional people can do their best work as Advisor360° enters its next phase.”

In his role, Deljanin will lead the enterprise technology and security capabilities that support Advisor360°'s business, workforce and continued growth. His experience spans cloud infrastructure, enterprise systems, information security and technology operations, including leadership roles serving financial technology organizations.

“Financial services firms need technology partners that can move quickly while maintaining the security, reliability and resilience their businesses demand,” Deljanin said.“Advisor360° has the opportunity to combine a strong technology foundation with a new generation of capabilities, and I'm excited to help build the infrastructure and security environment that supports that innovation and the company's long-term growth.”

The appointments are the latest step in Advisor360°'s continued investment in the leadership, talent and technology capabilities necessary to execute its strategy. The company is focused on accelerating innovation, taking advantage of emerging technologies and continuing to evolve its organization around the changing needs of wealth management firms and their advisors.

ABOUT ADVISOR360°

Advisor360° is the Autonomous Financial PlatformTM for advisors, the only experience built around the complete advisor workday. Powered by a wealth operating system and a Unified Data Fabric®, Advisor360° gives advisors the freedom to choose how they specialize, where they affiliate, and what technology powers their practice, all on a single connected platform. Advisor360° weaves intelligence into every workflow, recommendation and client interaction. With support for wealth, insurance and banking on one platform, Advisor360° enables the holistic, personalized financial advice that modern clients expect, and the operational independence that modern advisors demand. To learn more, visit.

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