THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain Resort is bringing the all-inclusive ski holiday to Ontario. The resort's new All-Inclusive Ski Week bundles three nights' accommodation, eight meals, lift tickets, two days of group ski or snowboard lessons, evening après activities and a 5x7® season pass for your next visits into a single package, starting at $1,299* per adult. Two sessions run Monday to Thursday: January 18–21 and February 15–18, 2027.

Until now, Ontario skiers who wanted an all-inclusive ski week had to fly to Quebec, the Rockies or the Alps. Blue Mountain's version is about a two-hour drive north of Toronto, and it saves guests more than $500 per adult compared with booking each piece at full retail rates.

The package is also a return to something many Ontario skiers remember: the ski week. Before day trips became the norm, a ski holiday meant days on the hill with the same group and evenings spent getting to know them. Blue Mountain is bringing that format back in the resort's 85th anniversary season.

“In our 85th season, we wanted to bring back the way people used to ski here, when a trip lasted longer and the people you met in lessons became your ski buddies. The All-Inclusive Ski package takes the stress of planning off the table, making it easy to spend more time on the slopes, make new friends and experience everything that makes skiing at Blue so special,” said Jennifer Allan-Cummings, Hospitality Marketing Manager, Blue Mountain Resort.

The ski week doesn't end on Thursday

Every adult, youth and child package includes a 5x7® Pass valid for the rest of the 2026/27 winter season. Guests can keep skiing Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekend evenings from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., through a projected close of the season late-March, 2027.**

What's included



Three nights' accommodation in the Blue Mountain Village

Daily lift tickets

A 5x7® Pass valid for the remainder of the 2026/27 season

Two days of group ski or snowboard lessons, four hours each day

Three breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners

Après every evening: a Big Dipper Snow Tubing and Hot Chocolate Night, plus Family Trivia, live music and s'mores at Jozo's Bar Parking, Wi-Fi and access to the Canopy Climb, snowshoe trails, the skating trail (rentals included) and one Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster ride per person



Ski and snowboard rentals are available at additional cost.

Example All-Inclusive Ski Stay Itinerary:



Monday: Check in at the Grand Georgian between 4 and 8 PM and meet the Snow School team at the Welcome Desk for lesson registration and a resort orientation before dinner.

Tuesday: Breakfast, morning and afternoon group lessons with lunch in between, family ski time from 3 to 6 PM, dinner, then snow tubing and hot chocolate on the Big Dipper.

Wednesday: Another full day of lessons and family ski time, dinner, then trivia, live music and s'mores at Jozo's Bar. Thursday: Breakfast and an 11 AM check-out, with a season pass in hand.

Pricing and booking