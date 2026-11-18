Great Big Holiday Fun at Great Big Game Show

Great Big Holiday Fun at Great Big Game Show

The live, host-led game show is the holiday plan for office parties, family visits, friend groups, and birthday parties for some memorable friendly competition

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday party season has a new main event. Great Big Game Show, the live, host-led game show where every guest is a contestant, is kicking off Great Big Holiday Fun at 30 locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Birmingham, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Honolulu, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, New Jersey, Orlando, Panama City Beach, Pigeon Forge, Richmond, Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. (Video and Images )“Our back office team had a great time. The competitive spirit came out quick and everyone was all in. The staff were friendly, the facility was great, and we'll definitely be coming back.” - Great Big Game Show Corporate Group.The host calls your name, the studio lights hit and the other team starts trash talking from across the set. Instead of shouting answers at the TV from the couch, you're on stage with your hand on the buzzer. Each 60-minute show rotates through 18 mini-games spanning trivia, strategy, speed challenges and pure luck, so no two shows play the same. Teams battle it out in studios built like real TV sets. Before you go, snap a team photo in front of the giant prize wheel, made for the family group chat or the office Slack.Clock Out, Buzz InGreat Big Game Show, the live, host-led game show where every guest is a contestant, is launching Great Big Holiday Fun at 30 locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Birmingham, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Honolulu, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, New Jersey, Orlando, Panama City Beach, Pigeon Forge, Richmond, Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. The seasonal program gives corporate teams, families and friend groups a hosted alternative to the traditional holiday party. (Video and Images)Each 60-minute show rotates through 18 mini-games spanning trivia, strategy, speed challenges and luck, so no two shows play the same. A live host calls contestants by name, the studio lights come up and teams compete head-to-head on sets built to resemble real television studios, buzzers in hand and scores tracked live. Many groups wrap up with a team photo in front of the giant prize wheel.Clock Out, Buzz InTeams at PepsiCo, Amazon, Google and Apple have played Great Big Game Show, and the format is designed for the year-end team outing. Coworkers compete in host-led mini-games with live scoring. Corporate groups receive a dedicated event planner, multiple studios to accommodate larger teams, private buyout options and recommendations for nearby restaurants with private dining for post-event gatherings. The Georgetown and Denver locations also include dedicated space for teams to gather, eat and drink after the games.“Our back office team had a great time. The competitive spirit came out quick and everyone was all in. The staff were friendly, the facility was great, and we'll definitely be coming back,” said a corporate group that recently hosted a team outing at Great Big Game Show.Deck the Halls, Hit the BuzzerThe holiday season brings visiting relatives, Friendsgiving gatherings and group plans that can be hard to coordinate. Great Big Game Show's games are designed for all ages, so grandparents, kids and in-laws compete on the same stage. Birthday groups of 15 or more celebrating in November or December receive a spotlight moment, a birthday song during the show and a complimentary upgrade to a private studio.“The holidays are the one time of year everyone is finally in the same room, and we want that to turn into the story people retell for years,” said Mark Flint, co-founder of Great Big Game Show.“Grab your crew, pick your date and come get your moment like you would on TV.”Booking and AvailabilityHoliday dates are limited. Groups of 15 or more receive the greatest savings Monday through Thursday and on Fridays before 5 p.m. Custom packages are available for corporate buyouts, with same-day quotes. Group outing details are available at greatbiggameshow/events. Holiday offers are listed at greatbiggameshow and on Instagram at @greatbiggameshow.About Great Big Game ShowGreat Big Game Show puts guests on the set of their own live game show, with host-led mini-games, live scoring and private studios for groups. Launched in Nashville in 2023 by the creators of The Escape Game, Great Big Game Show has grown to more than 30 locations nationwide, from Seattle and Las Vegas to Denver, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago and South Florida. More information is available at greatbiggameshow.

Marissa Mastellone

Misfit Toys Communications

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Great Big Game Show Kicks Off Great Big Holiday Fun at 30 Locations Nationwide News Provided By Misfit Toys Communications LLC November 18, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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