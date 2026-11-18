The AI Decision Boundary Assessment records whether an AI-assisted action should be ALLOW, HOLD or DENY while preserving evidence, condition versions and human review.

Three fictional business proposal cases show how the assessment returns ALLOW for an internal draft, HOLD for an unconfirmed customer budget and DENY for an unapproved external email.

The demonstration separates evidence, inference, operating conditions and human decisions through versioned ALLOW, HOLD and DENY assessments.

- Kosuke Shirako, Founder and CEO, SHIRO & Co.

TOKYO, OTA, JAPAN, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHIRO & Co. today announced the public release of the AI Decision Boundary Assessment, a working demonstration for defining and recording when a proposed AI-assisted action may proceed, must pause for verification or should not proceed.

The assessment applies three operational states:

ALLOW - the registered conditions for the proposed action are satisfied.

HOLD - required evidence, confirmation or authorization is still missing.

DENY - the proposed action falls outside the registered permission boundary.

The system addresses a narrower question than whether an AI model can generate an answer: what information may the model rely on, what action is being considered and what must be confirmed before that action moves forward?

The demonstration does not send emails, update CRM systems or perform external actions. It records assessments and reviews without executing the underlying business activity.

“Many AI systems are evaluated by whether they can produce a plausible output,” said Kosuke Shirako, founder and CEO of SHIRO & Co.“In operational settings, the more important question is often whether the system had permission to use particular information as fact and whether it had authority to move from analysis into action. The AI Decision Boundary Assessment makes that boundary visible and reviewable.”

Three Cases, Three Different Boundaries

The demonstration includes three fictional cases based on a business proposal workflow.

In the first case, the system assesses the creation of an internal draft based on registered facts and observations. Because the required conditions are satisfied and the action remains internal, the result is ALLOW.

In the second case, the proposed action would treat an unconfirmed customer budget as an established fact. The budget remains classified as SYSTEM INFERENCE, rather than a verified customer statement. The result is HOLD, with the assessment identifying who should confirm the information, what must be checked and how the case can be reassessed.

In the third case, the proposed action is to send an external customer email without an approval record. The result is DENY because permission to prepare an internal draft does not constitute permission to communicate externally.

The cases separate questions often collapsed into a single model response:

Is the information a confirmed fact, an observation or an inference?

Is the AI preparing a draft or initiating an external action?

Has the required person reviewed it?

Which condition version produced the result?

What evidence would permit reassessment?

Provenance Before Action

Each registered item can retain a source classification, such as CUSTOMER STATED, SALES OBSERVED, PUBLIC SOURCE or SYSTEM INFERENCE.

The assessment does not automatically convert an inference into a fact. When information remains unverified, the result can stay on HOLD until the designated person records the required confirmation or the case input is corrected.

A proposal may appear coherent while relying on unconfirmed information. Rather than hiding uncertainty inside generated language, the assessment keeps it visible in the decision record.

Conditions Are Versioned

Assessment results are calculated against a specific version of the registered conditions. If an organization adds an approval requirement or changes what information may be treated as fact, the conditions move to a new version.

Earlier results are not silently rewritten. The assessment preserves which condition version produced each result. This distinguishes a change in business rules from a change in the underlying evidence.

Human Review Does Not Rewrite the System Result

The AI Decision Boundary Assessment stores human review separately from the calculated result.

A reviewer may record approval, rejection, continued HOLD or a correction request, together with the reviewer's role, reason and review time. The original result remains in the record.

A human review does not automatically transform DENY into ALLOW. If the evidence or conditions have changed, the case must be updated and reassessed. HOLD is not automatically released simply because a review occurred.

The record preserves both what the conditions produced and what a responsible person ultimately decided.

From a Horizontal Boundary to Industrial Application

The AI Decision Boundary Assessment provides a horizontal structure that can be applied across different business processes.

SHIRO & Co. has also developed an Industrial AI Readiness Assessment, applying the same boundary approach to a fictional warehouse and sorting process. It examines field data, equipment status, communications, exception handling, human roles and action authority before determining whether a case may proceed to the next stage of a simulation.

The industrial assessment does not control machinery, authorize production or provide safety certification. It demonstrates how the decision-boundary structure can identify missing evidence and responsible reviewers within a domain-specific workflow.

Both assessments are based on the Kosuke Protocol, SHIRO & Co.'s method for moving from observation to structured meaning while preserving source distinctions, unresolved uncertainty and human responsibility.

Public Demonstration

The AI Decision Boundary Assessment for Press is available at:



The current release is a fictional public demonstration. It is not connected to a live customer, CRM system, email service or external execution environment. Users should not enter real customer information or personal data.

About SHIRO & Co.

SHIRO & Co. is a Tokyo-based research and design company developing operational frameworks, observatories and working interfaces for examining how AI systems move from observation and inference into proposals, decisions and actions.

Its work includes the Kosuke Protocol, Observatory Networks, Signal to Proposal, Customer to Proposal, the Algorithmic Allocation Observatory and research environments focused on provenance, supervision, reversibility and human decision authority.

KOSUKEMAIKO SHIRAKO

SHIRO & Co.

+ +81 80-1269-5473

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SHIRO & Co. Launches AI Decision Boundary Assessment to Record Where AI-Assisted Actions Must Stop News Provided By SHIRO & Co. November 18, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.