Emesent appoints Wise Up PR as its public relations Agency of Record to lead its global earned media program.

Emesent's autonomous mapping technology supports 3D data capture in challenging environments, including GPS-denied locations.

Agency selected to raise Emesent's global profile, supporting major product launches, corporate communications and earned media campaigns.

- David Claxton, Founder, Wise Up PR

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wise Up PR, today announces it has been selected as the public relations Agency Of Record (AOR) by Emesent, a global leader in autonomous mapping technology.

Emesent selected Wise Up PR for its senior-led team model and its extensive expertise in supporting deep tech brands globally. To lead this account, the Wise Up PR team comprises specialists providing advisory and execution delivery across corporate messaging, content and media relations, to raise sustained awareness of Emesent across its key customer audiences.

Since being founded in 2018, Emesent has built a market-leading reputation for advanced 3D data capture, processing and visualization solutions for industries across Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), defense, geospatial, mining, oil and gas and public safety. Its flagship product, Emesent Hovermap, is a versatile mobile LiDAR scanning device that delivers fast, accurate, high-detail mobile data capture for 3D mapping in some of the world's most challenging environments – including those too treacherous to access or GPS-denied.

Already, Wise Up PR has devised and executed the global media relations launch campaign for the Emesent GX1, the world's most accurate integrated Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) and Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) scanner. The GX1 is a breakthrough product in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, achieving 5- 10 mm global accuracy for topographic surveying and building and infrastructure construction. In addition, the Wise Up PR team managed media relations strategy and execution for Emesent's recent $17 million (USD) funding round announcement.

Global Head Of Marketing at Emesent, Stuart Hill, said:“As Emesent continues to scale globally and launch critical new products, we sought a PR agency with clear, proven experience that was well-positioned to expand awareness of our brand and showcase our latest innovations. We were especially impressed by Wise Up PR's senior-level team, as well as the sizeable roster of clients developing frontier technology solutions, like Emesent.”

The appointment further underscores Wise Up PR's growing roster and specialism in partnering with deep tech and sensor clients. In just five years, the company has carved out a specific niche as the PR agency of choice for some of the world's most innovative technology companies operating at the cutting edge of sensing, autonomy and advanced engineering.

Founder of Wise Up PR, David Claxton, said:“It's an incredibly exciting time to partner with Emesent. The company is building world-class solutions that are solving some of the hardest challenges for GPS-denied mapping and autonomy. We look forward to helping bring that story to a wider, global audience.”

About Emesent

Emesent, a global leader in autonomous mapping technology, provides innovative 3D data capture, processing and visualization solutions for industries across architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), defense, geospatial, mining, oil and gas, public safety, and beyond. Rooted in the purpose to 'expand human potential by exploring further and understanding more' its two core products, Emesent Hovermap and Emesent GX1, are powered by cutting-edge simultaneous localization and mapping technology (SLAM), enabling organizations to capture accurate 3D LiDAR data quickly, efficiently, and safely in challenging and GPS-denied environments. Established in 2018, Emesent was founded by two leading researchers from Australia's prestigious Robotics and Autonomous Systems arm of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). To learn more, visit .

About Wise Up PR

Wise Up PR is a boutique B2B public relations agency founded in 2021. Founder-owned and operated by PR veteran, David Claxton, it delivers media relations, corporate communications, content creation and social media support to a varied client portfolio, crafting campaigns that reach and resonate with media, investors and analysts. Based in Boston with global reach, the agency specializes in serving industries including deep tech, defense, space, robotics, autonomous systems, automotive and mobility, sensors, geospatial, fintech, crypto and digital assets, B2B technology, health tech and energy. To learn more about Wise Up PR, please visit .

David Claxton

Wise Up PR

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Autonomous Mapping Solution Emesent Chooses Wise Up PR As Agency Of Record News Provided By Wise Up PR November 18, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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