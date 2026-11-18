Attendees at ELEVATE 2025 display JabberYak interest buttons designed to make introductions easier.

JabberYak Ask Me prompts and personal interest buttons give conference attendees a starting point for conversation.

vent attendees show their seven interests on JabberYak buttons, helping people discover common ground beyond job titles.

New networking challenges and revamped analytics help attendees connect and give organizers a clearer picture of their audience.

- Ido Rabiner, Founder & CEO, StraybootsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JabberYak, the engagement technology company that is part of Strayboots, announced a new scavenger hunt platform and revamped data analytics designed to help conference attendees connect and give organizers a deeper understanding of their audiences.The developments bring two parts of conference engagement closer together: creating opportunities for people to interact and helping organizers understand what interests their attendees. By combining networking activities with audience insights, JabberYak supports more relevant event programming and a more connected attendee experience.“When people have a reason to start a conversation, the whole event changes. JabberYak helps organizers create those moments and learn from them,” said Ido Rabiner, Founder and CEO of Strayboots.“We want attendees to leave knowing people they might never have met otherwise, and organizers to leave with a better understanding of the community they brought together.”**Turning introductions into a shared experience**JabberYak's scavenger hunt platform turns networking into an activity with a clear purpose. Attendees take on challenges that encourage them to find and speak with other participants, discover shared interests, and learn something new about the people around them. A challenge gives participants a reason to approach someone and a starting point for the conversation.The experience builds on JabberYak's 7 Degrees of Connection approach, which uses personal interests to help people find common ground. Those interests can appear on attendee badges and buttons, making conversation starters visible as participants move through the event. A shared hobby or interest can open a discussion that goes beyond someone's job title or company.For first-time attendees, the format can make joining a room of unfamiliar people feel more approachable. Returning participants also have a reason to move beyond familiar colleagues and meet someone new. The activity provides direction while leaving room for conversations to develop naturally around the people taking part.Hunt content can be tailored to the audience and event objectives, with opportunities to include sponsors, exhibitors, and event-specific challenges. Organizers can introduce the experience during receptions, conference breaks, and other parts of the agenda. This flexibility allows networking to become part of the wider event experience, with activities that support the purpose of each gathering.**Helping organizers understand their audience**The revamped analytics help organizers learn more about attendee interests, participation, and engagement activity. JabberYak's AI-powered analysis can identify audience patterns and help event teams translate those findings into planning decisions. These insights give organizers more context about the people behind the registration list and the interests represented across their audience.Organizers can use that information to shape networking formats, select activities, and develop more relevant programming. An interest shared by many attendees, for example, could inform a themed meetup or a conversation prompt for a hosted session. Audience insights can also guide decisions about speakers, sponsor experiences, and future communications.The value extends to the questions event teams consider when planning their next gathering. Which interests could bring participants together? What kinds of shared experiences would suit this audience? Where could a more focused introduction help people start talking? Attendee insights provide additional context for those decisions alongside organizer experience and participant feedback.Together, the scavenger hunt and analytics give event teams a practical way to encourage interaction during a conference and carry what they learn into the next one. The combination supports engagement as an ongoing part of event planning, with opportunities to refine activities around the community an organizer serves.**Connecting the attendee journey**The new developments complement JabberYak's personalized badges, conversation starters, and ConnectNOW networking experience, which supports connections before, during, and after events. Organizers can use these tools to build continuity across the attendee journey, from discovering common interests to meeting in person and continuing a conversation after the conference.Browser-based access and integrations with platforms including Cvent and Maritz allow JabberYak to work within existing event registration and engagement workflows. This helps organizers incorporate interest-based networking into their event plans and connect the experience with the systems they already use.Following Strayboots' acquisition of JabberYak, the combined offering brings engagement technology together with experience designing and facilitating team-building activities, conference activations, and group events. The relationship supports a broader approach to participation, connecting digital tools with the practical work of bringing people together in a room.For conference organizers, associations, and corporate event teams, the focus is on giving attendees more opportunities to participate and helping planners understand what makes their communities connect.For more information or to arrange a demonstration, visit .**About JabberYak**JabberYak helps people connect through shared interests at conferences, corporate events, and workplaces. Its solutions include personalized badges and buttons, ConnectNOW, scavenger hunts, and attendee analytics. Part of Strayboots, JabberYak helps organizations create opportunities for conversation and better understand the audiences they serve. Learn more at .**About Strayboots**Strayboots creates corporate team-building activities, scavenger hunts, CSR programs, and conference experiences around the world. Its programs help organizations encourage participation, strengthen collaboration, and bring people together. Learn more at .

Ido Rabiner

Strayboots

+1 917-831-4339

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JabberYak Expands Conference Engagement With New Scavenger Hunt and Analytics News Provided By Strayboots November 18, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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