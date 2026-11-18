MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Z Rentals, a full-service vacation rental and property management company based in Bonita Springs, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner.The recognition highlights Mike Z Rentals' approach to vacation rental and property management, combining local, hands-on service with the infrastructure to manage a growing portfolio throughout Southwest Florida and beyond.Mike Z Rentals serves property owners and guests in Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Naples, Sanibel Island, and other Florida markets, with a management model centered on service, communication, property care, and owner visibility.That model includes significant investment in in-house operations. Mike Z Rentals operates two dedicated Southwest Florida laundry facilities for its linen program, helping maintain consistent standards across managed properties. An in-house maintenance team and dedicated service fleet allow property needs to be addressed directly rather than relying solely on outside vendors.Every property is inspected before going live and after each reservation, with service tickets and photographs sent directly to owners to document its condition and work performed.Mike Z Rentals also manages improvements and renovations in-house, giving owners one partner for ongoing maintenance and projects ranging from cosmetic refreshes to full renovations designed to improve properties and support rental performance.Through an owner portal, owners have real-time access to reservations, guest reviews, and net payouts and can block their own dates at any time without restriction. For guests, Mike Z Rentals operates a 24/7 call center to respond to issues and dispatch maintenance when necessary.The company's direct booking rate exceeds 30%, reflecting significant guest loyalty and direct business and supporting its broader strategy of delivering a consistent experience for owners and guests.The Best of Florida Award adds to Mike Z Rentals' recognition as it expands its property management operations across Florida and Michigan. The company remains focused on what it describes as“Full Service Property Management,” combining large-scale operational capabilities with local-operator expertise.For more information, click here.

Mike Z Rentals

Mike Z Rentals

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Mike Z Rentals Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 18, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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