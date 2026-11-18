MoistureVue Clear Eye Guards Designed for Everyday Eyewear; Distribution Expanding Across North America

- Bridgette Cassety, co-founder of MoistureVue

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2026-MoistureVue today announced its entry into the dry eye market with the launch of MoistureVue® Clear eye guard, a reusable, drug-free product that adapts moisture chamber technology for everyday eyewear. Designed to attach directly to most existing eyeglasses frames, the product eliminates the need for specialized glasses or goggles while providing a protective barrier between the eyes and moving air.

Developed by individuals who experienced the challenges of living with dry eyes firsthand, MoistureVue Clear offers a practical option for eye comfort without disrupting daily routines or compromising personal style.

“Our goal was to make moisture chamber technology more accessible for everyday use,” said Bridgette Cassety, co-founder of MoistureVue.“Many people with dry, tired eyes already use eye drops, warm compresses and other products every day. We saw an opportunity to offer another layer of protection that fits alongside those.”

Made from flexible, transparent silicone, MoistureVue Clear attaches to most eyeglass frames, including prescription glasses, reading glasses and many sunglasses. Designed for repeated use, the lightweight, drug-free eye guards can be easily removed, stored in an included travel case and reapplied as needed. A single pair can last weeks, providing an economical option for helping dry, tired eyes feel more comfortable.

As part of its commitment to advancing research and expanding access to its technology, MoistureVue is supporting a clinical study at the University of Rochester evaluating product safety, comfort during daily use and patient-reported symptoms. Findings are expected in 2027. MoistureVue Clear is currently available through the company's website and select distribution partners, including Eye Drop Shop, its exclusive Canadian distributor, with additional partnerships in development to expand availability.

For more information about MoistureVue Clear, visit .

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About MoistureVue

MoistureVue is an innovative eye comfort brand dedicated to making moisture chamber technology more accessible, convenient and practical for everyday use. Developed by individuals who understand the challenges of living with dry, irritated eyes, MoistureVue offers reusable, drug-free eye guards that attach to existing eyeglasses and put a barrier between the eyes and moving air. With a focus on comfort, convenience and personal choice, MoistureVue is working to give people more flexibility in their daily eye comfort routines. Learn more at .

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Laura DiCaprio, APR

McDougall Communications for MoistureVue

+1.585.434.2153 or...



Laura DiCaprio

McDougall Communications

+ +1 585-434-2153

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MoistureVue Launches Moisture Chamber Technology for Dry Eye Symptom Relief News Provided By McDougall Communications November 18, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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