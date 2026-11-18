Global Sound Practitioner Alliance

More than 211,000 votes cast worldwide as the second annual competition unites practitioners, supporters, and advocates for sound and energy healing.

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, announced the Top 10 winners of the Second Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest, marking another major milestone in global recognition for sound and energy healing practitioners.This year's contest received 136 entries representing 10 countries and 38 U.S. states, with more than 45,000 viewers exploring the gallery of applicants. Worldwide enthusiasm fueled 211,252 votes, turning the second annual event into a powerful showcase of visibility, connection, and community impact. Nearly $50,000 in prizes, many donated by Life Changing Energy and Qi Life Store, were awarded to honor the extraordinary dedication and work of participating healers.Grand Prize winner Rosalie S Azua of San Benito, Texas, shared, "This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to everyone who believed in me. My greatest joy is knowing this recognition will allow me to expand my knowledge, bring new healing tools to the Rio Grande Valley, and continue serving others with compassion, love, and purpose."The GSPA proudly recognizes the Top 10 Healers of the Year:1. Rosalie S Azua – 2026 Healer of the Year, Grand Prize Winner (San Benito, Texas)2. Carrie O – Rising Impact Award (Gilbert, Arizona)3. Haruna Nail – Emerging Light Award (Melbourne, Florida)4. Kris Whitcomb, JusB* (Red Feather Lakes, Colorado)5. Susan Richards, Aha Moments LLC (Maryland)6. Kimberlie Clark, Love N Light Awakenings LLC (Lexington, Kentucky)7. Jennifer Morris (La Habra, California)8. Timika Watkins, Founder of ElysiumLBC (Sumter, South Carolina)9. Lisa Hamilt (Aurora, Colorado)10. Margo In Tune (USA)The GSPA also recognized recipients of its special awards:- Community Impact Award – Alyssa Wilson, Sacred Shell Healing (Maysville, North Carolina)- Judges' Choice – Best Returning Entry – Matty Sunshine Sound Healing (Rockford, Michigan)- Judges' Choice – Best First Time Entry – Ange, Sound of Soma (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia)Participants described the event as transformative and unifying. Judges' Choice Best First Time Entry winner Ange shared, "Writing the entry made me put the whole thing in one place for the first time, including parts I'd never said out loud. That was the hardest part."Third-place winner Haruna Nail emphasized the connections made throughout the competition, saying in a video to fellow contestants, "I loved seeing all the different ways you bring this work to your communities. I'm glad I got to be part of this with you."Contestant Zarey, who advanced through the second round, reflected on the community created: "Most of all, I am happy to have shared this digital space with such amazing people doing such beautiful, great work."Community Impact Award recipient Alyssa Wilson shared, "You helped take a small town healing practice and put it on a GLOBAL stage." She added, "The most meaningful part about this award is knowing it's about the IMPACT I've made on the lives of others."Paid votes served as donations supporting the Brighter Healing Foundation-funding scholarships, healing programs, and initiatives designed to expand access to sound and energy healing education and experiences. Contestants became advocates, expanding awareness of sound healing worldwide.Full biographies for all winners can be found at:About the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA)The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to elevating the practice, visibility, and integrity of sound and energy healers worldwide. For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and this year's contest, visit or contact...About Brighter Healing FoundationBrighter Healing Foundation is a nonprofit with initiatives dedicated to advocating for whole body wellness, body, mind, and spirit. The foundation also supports scholarships, healing education, and the distribution of immersive sound-healing films designed to make healing experiences more accessible.

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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Global Sound Practitioner Alliance Announces Winners of the Second Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy November 18, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media



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